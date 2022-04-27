The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock – live: Amazon restock sells out as consoles remains at BT and EE
Keep up to date with the latest drops from Very, Game, Argos and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at EE and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, after selling out at Amazon and Asda (again). Read on for more information.
It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first launched, yet we’re all still here, struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Let’s hope the momentum continues as we speed towards the end of the month and towards May.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
PS5 consoles are still available at BT and EE
Although Amazon has sold out, we’re still seeing PS5 consoles available from EE and the BT Shop. As usual, you’ll need an access code to buy the console. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, this can be retrieved via this link.
It’s a similar story at EE, where the console is only available to existing customers. To get the console, you need to be an EE pay monthly customer and it’s only available via EE’s Add to Plan service, which you will pay over 11 months interest-free. You also have to pay £20 upfront to purchase a PS5.
Amazon restock sells out in minutes
That didn’t last long, did it? Amazon’s PS5 restock arrived as we expected it to this morning, but disappeared again just as quickly. We saw some reports of successful purchases on Twitter, but struggled to get a console into our basket. Now, as of 8:50am, both versions of the PS5 are out of stock again at Amazon.
As ever, we’ll be the first to tell you when the next PS5 restock lands, so stay tuned to this live blog.
PS5 restock lands at Amazon
As predicted yesterday, today began with a PS5 restock at Amazon. Both the disc edition and digital edition are available at their regular retail prices and not part of a bundle. We’ve seen several buyers tweet to say they have successfully purchased the consoles, but we have encountered numerous errors on Amazon’s website, particularly when it comes to viewing our basket. We hope you have had better luck!
PS5 stock trackers, signing off
All righty folks, we’re closing up the liveblog for this evening, but if you haven’t got yourself a console yet, you’ve still got a chance to get one.
The PS5 is still in stock at BT and EE, but as always, you’ll need to be either an EE pay monthly customer or a BT Broadband customer.
In any case, we’ll be back online tomorrow morning, and we’re hopefully going to see Amazon restock the PS5.
Best PS5 games
Congrats to anyone who managed to buy the PS5 at Game this morning. With the console now on its way, you’re probably going to want to buy some games to go with your new machine. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
Sign up to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct
Gamers in the UK can register their interest for a chance to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct. If picked, you’ll get early access to buy the console before anyone else.
All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 9.30am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 11am.
PS5 digital edition vs disc edition
Looking at the PS5 digital edition bundle at the BT Shop and wondering whether you should get that one instead of the disc? Confused about the differences?
Really, the only difference is that the digital edition console has no disc drive. This is (we assume) why it’s cheaper. If you don’t own physical PS4 games and you don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, it could be a good idea to plump for the digital edition.
Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Unfortunately, because there’s no disc drive, you won’t be able to play any physical games you might own.
The disc edition of the PlayStation 5 on its own costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.
PS5 VRR is rolling out this week
Finally, Sony is rolling out variable refresh rates to PS5 gamers this week. If you don’t know what VRR is, it essentially syncs the refresh rate of the display to the graphical output from the console, keeping screen tear and framerate lags to a minimum and making your gaming experience ultimately smoother.
Certain games will be releasing updates in order to take advantage of the VRR upgrade. Here’s the full list:
- Astro’s Playroom
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Deathloop
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Godfall
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tribes of Midgard
Most of these games appear on our round-up of the best PS5 games, which you can read below.
On the hunt for the newest Nintendo Switch OLED?
If you’ve had enough of being forced to pay extra for a bundle but still want the overwhelming dopamine-pumping experience of owning a new console, then why not take a look at the Nintendo Switch OLED?
Amazon has currently slashed the price of the console by a modest £5. That’s not a lot, but considering the console has only been out for six months, it’s well worth the purchase.
Other Nintendo Switch deals can be viewed in our round-up.
