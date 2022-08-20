Barcelona have been exceptionally busy this summer, with work on and off the pitch ensuring they have rarely been out of headlines and frequently perplexing those on the outside.

From jumping in on big-money deals, back-and-forth battles with Spanish football authorities and the seemingly eternal battle to reduce the contracts of those already at the club, Joan Laporta has had a to-do list longer than most other clubs’ and their work is far from over yet.

Given the constant updates which seem almost at-odds with each other and the remarkable team rebuilding exercise they have embarked on, it begs the difficult question: exactly what are Barcelona doing this year?