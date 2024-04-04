Jill Biden snapped at a journalist as she was questioned about the state of her husband’s re-election campaign.

The First Lady appeared on CBS Mornings on Wednesday (3 April) and was questioned about the US presidential election, in particular a recent Wall Street Journal survey showing the Democratic incumbent trails Trump in six out of seven key 2024 swing states.

When CBS host Tony Dokoupil brought up the polling results, Mrs Biden interrupted him, saying: "No, he's not losing.

"He's not losing in all the battleground states. He's coming up," she insisted before Dokoupil could finish his question.