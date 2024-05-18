Rudy Giuliani sang “New York, New York” at his 80th birthday party before being served with notice of his Arizona indictment.

According to the New York Post, two officials with Arizona’s attorney general’s office arrived at the gathering around 11pm to hand Mr Giuliani the papers in the case alleging he and 17 others were involved in a 2020 election interference plot.

The former New York City mayor was celebrating his birthday in Palm Beach, and a video shows him signing during the party.

“It’s unfortunate that they chose to barge up and startle guests during a celebration of this man’s 80th birthday,” Mr Giuliani’s political advisor, Ted Goodman, told the Post.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes confirmed via social media that Mr Giuliani had been served.