Bournemouth vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 August 2022 16:04
Follow live coverage as Bournemouth face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard handed debuts to Brazilian defender Diego Carlos and France midfielder Boubacar Kamara for the visit to newly-promoted Bournemouth.

Tyrone Mings, who was stripped of the Villa captaincy during the summer, had to settle for a place on the bench against his former club, where he was joined by fellow England international Ollie Watkins and the fit-again Emiliano Buendia.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker included new signing Marcus Tavernier in his starting XI.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

GOAL! Bournemouth take the lead! Tavernier whips in a corner from the right, which Villa fail to clear and the ball falls perfectly to Lerma, who smashes a shot towards goal and it takes a slight deflection, before flying into the back of the net. They lead 1-0!

6 August 2022 16:04
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Solanke does well to win an early corner for the hosts down the right, can Bournemouth create an opportunity early on?

6 August 2022 16:03
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

We're under way!

6 August 2022 16:01
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

The teams are out on the pitch and kick-off is just a few minutes away, stay tuned for all the match action!

6 August 2022 15:57
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Meanwhile Gerrard starts two of his new signings, with Carlos and Kamara in the XI, alongside Coutinho who made his loan signing a permanent deal in the summer from Barcelona. Ings is preferred up front for the visitors, with Watkins on the bench.

6 August 2022 15:52
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Scott Parker names his first Bournemouth team of the season and hands Tavernier is debut for the club, meanwhile Solanke and Moore are tasked with leading the line for the Cherries.

6 August 2022 15:48
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

VILLA SUBS: Robin Olsen, Calum Chambers, Tyrone Mings, Ludwig Augustinsson, Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz, Emi Buendia, Ollie Watkins, Cameron Archer.

6 August 2022 15:44
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

VILLA (4-3-1-2): Emiliano Martínez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey; Philippe Coutinho; Leon Bailey, Danny Ings.

6 August 2022 15:44
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Will Dennis, Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Emiliano Marcondes, Jack Stacey, Junior Stanislas, Siriki Dembele, James Hill, Jaidon Anthony.

6 August 2022 15:40
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Jordan Zemura; Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma; Ben Pearson, Dominic Solanke, Marcus Tavernier; Kieffer Moore.

6 August 2022 15:40

