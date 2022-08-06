✕ Close Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Follow live coverage as Bournemouth face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard handed debuts to Brazilian defender Diego Carlos and France midfielder Boubacar Kamara for the visit to newly-promoted Bournemouth.

Tyrone Mings, who was stripped of the Villa captaincy during the summer, had to settle for a place on the bench against his former club, where he was joined by fellow England international Ollie Watkins and the fit-again Emiliano Buendia.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker included new signing Marcus Tavernier in his starting XI.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: