Elena Ferrante, author of My Brilliant Friend, dies ‘suddenly’ in Rome

The death of novelist Elena Ferrante has been confirmed by Italian publisher Sandro Ferri.

The pseudonymous Italian novelist is believed to have passed away suddenly in Rome.

Ferrante was best known for the Neapolitan Novels series, including 2012’s My Brilliant Friend.

The author had kept their true identity secret since their first novel, 1992’s L’amore molesto (Troubling Love) was published.

Depsite her anonymity, she often revealed a lot about herself in interviews, answering a 2020 readers question in The Guardian about what inspired her to write The Lying Life of Adults, by saying:

“As a girl I was a liar and was often punished for my lies. At around 14, after a lot of humiliation, I decided to grow up and stop lying. But I slowly discovered that while my childish lies were exercises of imagination, adults, so opposed to lies, lied easily to themselves and others, as if the lie were the fundamental tool that gave you consistency, meaning, allowed you to withstand the confrontation with your neighbour, to appear to your children as a model of authority.”

Director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2021 film The Lost Daughter was based on Ferrante’s 2006 book of the same name, and Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels were adapted by HBO in 2018, with the most recent series running earlier this year, all under the My Brilliant Friend name.