Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.

With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.

However, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells, Kindle ereaders and Fire tablets – and some are set to have as much as 60 per cent off.

To help take the stress out of the sales saga, our crack team of shopping experts are tracking the best offers as soon as they land. We’ll be sourcing the best deals across all of Amazon’s products as well as on home appliances, Apple devices, fitness buys and alcohol. Read on for the best deals.

Amazon Echo dot 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

With the imminent launch of the 5th gen Echo dot (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk), Amazon has discounted last year’s 4th gen Echo dot smart speaker by a massive 60 per cent, saving you £30. Just like other gadgets in the smart-speaker range, the Echo dot features the all-knowing Alexa voice assistant. You can use it to play music, set timers, drop in and call other Amazon Echo users, control smart home devices, play games, access apps and much more.

The device found its way onto our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our writer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

The mid-range Kindle paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle devices Amazon has ever made, and the 2021 model is currently 27 per cent off in the Prime Early Access sale. It features a large 6.8in screen, smaller bezels, an adjustable warm light, increased LED backlighting for more even illumination and USB-C charging.

In our review of the device, our writer said that “the all-new Kindle paperwhite is the best Kindle Amazon has made, narrowing the feature gap between the mid-range Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough that we can’t recommend the most expensive Kindle over the newest one.”

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 2020: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk) on the way, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait for it to launch. Based on current information, it appears to be an iterative spec update more than anything, so you won’t be missing much if you opt for the current 2020 model, especially now that it has 56 per cent off. It’s an 8in HD media-focused tablet, ideal for watching Netflix, reading and browsing the web. You get up to 12 hours battery on a single charge and it’s 30 per cent faster, thanks to the quad-core processor.

Amazon Echo show 10 (3rd generation): Was £239.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Echo show 10 is a 10in touchscreen display with the Alexa voice assistant, speakers for music playback, a camera for video calls, and a motor that rotates the screen to follow you around the room. For the October Prime Day sale, Amazon has knocked the Echo show 10’s price down by 29 per cent, to £169.99. Like other Echo devices, the show 10 can control all of your smart home devices, play music, radio, podcasts and video, and help with Amazon shopping. It can also zoom, rotate and pan to keep you in frame as you walk around during video calls.

Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen and Amazon Echo dot, 4th gen bundle: Was £139.98, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon always releases excellent bundle deals during its Prime Day (or in this case, Prime Early Access sales) event, and Ring bundle deals are always some of the most appetising. This time around the company is bundling together the entry-level Ring video doorbell (2nd gen) released in 2020, with last year’s Echo dot, saving you 57 per cent. That means you not only get the Ring at a discount, but you also essentially get the Echo dot for free.

While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the Ring came top in our round-up of the best video doorbells, so you can trust the quality. You still get 1080p HD video, instant notifications whenever someone rings your bell or motion is detected and two-way talk. Plus, you can use the rechargeable battery or wire it in.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 2021: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s current-generation entry-level Fire HD 10 tablet is discounted in the Prime Early Access Sale. While the base Fire HD 10 didn’t make it onto our list of the best tablets, the slightly pricier and more powerful Fire HD 10 plus version did. It still comes with a vivid 10.1in, 1,080px full HD display and features an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM – said to be 50 per cent more RAM than the previous-generation device. It’s a good media device, and will have you streaming, reading and browsing for up to 12 hours. Better yet, it now has 42 per cent off.

Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote, 3rd gen: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV stick with the Alexa voice remote currently has 38 per cent off in the Prime Early Access Sale, saving you £15. It’s a 1,080px media streamer, and is a quick and easy way to add smart capabilities to a dumb TV. It supports HDR for a more vivid picture quality, Dolby Atmos for surround sound and thousands of apps to sink your teeth into. Plus, it’s 50 per cent faster than the 2019 model, and features that handy Alexa remote, so you can navigate and play content with just your voice.

Toshiba UF3D 55in smart Fire TV: Was £449, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re in the market for a Fire streaming stick and a new TV, we have a deal for you, thanks to a 24 per cent discount on the Toshiba UF3D television. It has a 55in display with a 4K resolution and compatibility with the HDR10 video standard – but most importantly, it runs Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, with Alexa voice control, Bluetooth, Apple Airplay and access to all of the popular streaming apps, from Prime Video to Netflix.

Amazon Echo show 5 (2nd generation, 2021): Was £74.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s cut the price of its Echo show 5 smart display by more than 50 per cent, to £34.99. This is the second-generation show 5 from 2021 and features all of the same Alexa intelligence as other Echo devices. This means the voice assistant can play music, add items to your shopping and to-do lists, show weather forecasts, read news headlines, and control smart home devices, among many other things. The discounted price applies to all three colour options, which are black, blue and white.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you only want the latest and greatest bits of tech, you’ll want to hear about this deal on the 2022 entry-level Fire 7 tablet. Released in May, it’s already been discounted by 42 per cent in the Early Access Sale. It’s the first of Amazon’s Fire tablets to run on the company’s new Fire OS8 operating system. It boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours and also features a 30 per cent faster quad-core processor. It also has Alexa built in, so you can use the Amazon voice assistant just as you would on other devices.

Amazon smart air quality monitor: Was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a cool 43 per cent off Amazon’s smart air quality monitor this Prime Day. The smart monitor makes it easier to understand the air in your home by measuring the carbon monoxide, humidity and temperature of your airflow. Featuring colour-coded LED lights, the device is compatible with the Alexa app to notify you when indoor air quality is poor, and suggests the use of air purifiers or dehumidifiers. Shop the monitor today for just £39.99 to understand your air quality and find out what you’re breathing in.

Echo Auto: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Add Alexa to your car for half the price this Prime Day with the Echo Auto – currently on sale for just £24.99. The Echo Auto is compatible with the Alexa app on your phone to play music through your car’s speakers and liven up the school run or your commute to work via Bluetooth connection. Featuring eight microphones, the auto elevates your classic car radio by using voice control to stream Audible, Amazon Music and Spotify to keep you entertained wherever you are on the road.

Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet, 2022: Was £109.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

Just like the standard Amazon Fire 7 tablet, the all-new kid-friendly version of the device has also been discounted in the Prime Early Access Sale. Along with everything you’d get on the regular Fire 7 tablet – including the more durable design that Amazon says is twice as hardy as the current-generation iPad mini (parents, thank Amazon later) – the Fire 7 kids tablet, aimed at those aged three to seven, also comes with a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and a two-year warranty.

You also get a year’s worth of Amazon Kids+, giving you access to all the best child-friendly apps. The parent dashboard also enables you to filter content based on your child’s age and set educational goals. It currently has 41 per cent off the original price.

Blink video doorbell and Echo dot, 3rd gen: Was £119.97, now £53.99, Amazon.co.uk

Blink and Ring are both owned by Amazon, but that doesn’t put a stop to some healthy competition between the two companies. While Blink usually focuses more on outdoor and indoor home security, it released its first video doorbell last year, and Amazon is currently bundling the Blink doorbell with a 3rd gen Echo dot in the Early Access sale, saving you almost £66.

The Blink video doorbell offers 1080p video recording and infrared night vision. There’s a two-way microphone and speaker, as well as motion detection features. You also get the Sync module 2 wireless hub for free, which allows you to view a live stream whenever you like and connect up to 10 Blink cams.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s full-throated, big-bellied flagship Fire TV stick max currently has 27 per cent off in this Early Access deal. It’s 40 per cent faster than the OG Fire TV stick 4K (was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk), so apps load faster and everything feels smoother.

In fact, this is something our writer was particularly impressed with when they featured it in our guide to the best streaming devices. They said: “We found that older generations of Fire TV sticks were underpowered – apps would stutter and navigation would often lag and feel unresponsive – but the latest version of the device addresses these problems with an improved processor and more efficient software."

Amazon Echo show 15 smart display: Was £239.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Echo show 15 is one of Amazon’s newest Echo devices, and it’s currently reduced by £40 in the Prime Early Access sale. As well as the usual Alexa intelligence and smart home controls, the 15.6in, wall-mountable display, comes with a camera for video calls and can also be used to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Prime Video and Netflix. Best of all, its screen acts as a place for families to check shared calendars, leave notes to each other (like we did on fridge doors in the olden days), and add items to a shopping list. A handy device for the modern family.

Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi router system, pack of two: Was £199, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

If the wifi in your home is plagued with unreachable dead spots, you’ll want to invest in a mesh wifi router, and Amazon’s eero is one of the best around. The eero 6 is a wifi 6-compatible router, capable of putting data through at very high speeds, and covers up to 140 square metres. It also doubles as up as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible smart home devices on your network.

“Set up through a smartphone companion, the app is easy to use and links to an Amazon account. It also has decent security features, so you can be alerted if there’s a new gadget connected to your network,” our writer said in our round-up of the best wifi extenders.

Ring video doorbell 3+ and chime bundle: Was £188, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

This bundle sees £69 knocked off the price of a Ring video doorbell 3+ and wireless chime unit. The former is a Wifi-connected doorbell that notifies your smartphone and establishes a video call between the Ring app and who’s at the door. The latter, called Chime, plugs into a wall outlet and rings when the doorbell button is pressed, so those without the Ring app can also be alerted to a visitor at the door. You’ll never miss a visitor or, more importantly if you’re ordering a few more things in the APD sales, a parcel again.

Amazon Echo show 8, 1st gen, 2019: Was £99.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

While this isn’t Amazon’s latest Echo show 8 with a screen (the most recent second-generation model was released in 2021), this 8in Echo show with a HD display could be a good addition to your home as Alexa can help you manage your day with just a glance. You can make video calls and drop in on others who also have an Echo show, watch TV shows, films and the news, as well as control your smart home gadgets all on one device.

Echo buds, 2nd gen: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Sure, everyone and their dog has a pair of wireless earbuds now, but they’re not exactly the most affordable option – we’re looking at you, AirPods pro. The Amazon Echo buds with Alexa usually cost £129.99, but Amazon’s whacked them down to £79.99. They’re smaller and more lightweight than the previous model, feature active noise cancellation, and they can be controlled by your voice with Alexa. There’s also a wireless chargeable case, which is always handy.

Kindle paperwhite kids, 2021: Was £139.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Kindle paperwhite for kids is exactly the same as the regular paperwhite in terms of hardware. It’s got a 6.8in glare-free display with IPX8 waterproofing and an adjustable warm light for any time reading. You also get a two-year warranty, a kid-friendly case and a one-year subscription to Amazon’s Kids+, which has over a thousand books for children up to the age of 12. The Kindle paperwhite kids also includes Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise apps to help young readers build their reading and writing skills.

