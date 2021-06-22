Now in its second day, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale has brought thousands of huge savings across big name brands such as Apple, Shark, Fitbit, Nespresso and Philips.

Across 21 and 22 June, we’ve been finding the best deals for you to shop, whether that’s on tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, kids’ toys, clothing or alcohol.

Kitchen appliances often see some of the biggest price reductions, and, true to form, we’ve spotted this Ninja foodi mini oven with 30 per cent off – that’s a £60 saving for you to enjoy.

Not only is Ninja a trusted brand, appearing our best air fryers guide and our best pressure cookers guide, this particular appliance is also Amazon’s number one bestseller in its mini ovens category.

Keep reading to find out how to get your hands on the deal and why this product deserves a spot on your kitchen counter.

Ninja foodi mini oven: Was £199.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Just because you’re short on space, it doesn’t mean you don’t have room to cook up tasty meals thanks to this mini oven from Ninja.

It has eight cooking functions to pick from – air fry, roast, bake, grill, dehydrate, toast, bagel and keep warm – and can preheat in just 60 seconds.

Airfrying is a healthier way of cooking too, as it uses 75 per cent less fat than traditional methods and, once you’re finished using it, it can be stored on its side to take up less space on your worktop.

