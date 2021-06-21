From now until 22 June, Amazon Prime Day is offering hundreds of pounds off in massive deals across the site.

You’ll find discounts on everything from tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and more, all available exclusively to Prime members.

When it comes to finding the best deals, tech devices such as beauty gadgets and electric toothbrushes have some of the biggest discounts around.

We’ve found this Philips lumea prestige IPL hair removal device discounted by 33 per cent which equals a huge £150.01 saving. Not only that, it’s also Amazon’s number one bestseller for IPL hair removal systems.

Perfect for pain-free hair removal from the comfort of your home, it’s a bargain too good to miss – keep reading for all the details on the tool and how to add it to your basket ASAP.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Philips lumea prestige IPL hair removal device: Was £450, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

IPL is an effective form of hair removal if you want to avoid the pain of waxing but are still keen to enjoy long-lasting results that shaving cannot provide. It destroys the root of the hair over time and is much cheaper than laser appointments in a professional clinic.

This corded model can be used on dark blonde, brown and black hair to suit all skin tones and it’s designed with a smart skin sensor that will adapt the settings depending on which area of your body you’re treating.

There’s four body attachments included which cater to the body, face, bikini and underarm areas, and even comes with a compact trimmer to reach smaller areas, such as the upper lip.

Another Philips IPL machine, the lumea BRI/923 (£279, Amazon.co.uk) has also previously appeared in our guide to the best IPL and laser hair-removal machines to use at home, where our reviewer rated it for its ability to cover larger surface areas, especially on the legs.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more discounts on health and beauty, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – There are huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips right now

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there’s big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Find big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.