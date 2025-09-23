Best beauty deals to expect in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is returning on 7-8 October 2025, bringing a bounty of the best beauty deals across makeup, skincare, perfume, hair tools and more. Whether you want to amp up your winter skincare with an Elemis cleanser or you’ve got ghd hair straighteners on your Christmas wishlist, the annual sale provides a great chance to get your favourite beauty buys for less.

Amazon hosts a range of sale events throughout the year, and Prime members had the chance to shop four-days of beauty deals in Amazon’s summer sale this year. There were discounts on Maybelline’s much-loved mascaras, budget-friendly skincare from CeraVe, styling products from Color Wow and lots more. I’m expecting more of the same for the October event, too.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ll be bringing you the very best Amazon discounts in the run-up to and during next month’s Prime Day sale. I’ll be looking for trending products, tried-and-tested icons and killer deals – there’ll be no 10 per cent letdowns here.

If you want even more offers, our consumer experts are also rounding up the top deals to expect in the Prime Day sale, including air fryers, electric toothbrushes, Apple tech, heated airers and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Member-exclusive beauty deals are set to land at Amazon from Tuesday 7 October and will be available to shop until 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October. The online retailer’s October sales event is known as Prime Big Deal Days, and unlike the retailer’s four-day summer sale, you’ll only have two days to shop the best beauty deals.

What beauty deals can you expect in the Prime Day sale?

Amazon’s Prime Day beauty deals provide the chance to snap up your favourite brands – think Olaplex haircare, Dyson tools and Elizabeth Arden skincare – for less. These reductions are solely for Prime members, but if you’re yet to sign up, you may be eligible for a 30-day free trial.

During July’s Prime Day sale, I was impressed to see reductions on budget-friendly brands, such as Weleda and Maybelline, as well as on a wide range of premium brands, including 30 per cent off Medik8 liquid peptides advanced MP and the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm. Beauty tools were also reduced, with £70 off the ghd helios hair dryer and £90 off the Dyson airstrait hair straighteners. So if the summer sale is anything to go by, you’ll be able to make big savings on beauty when the Prime Big Deal Days sale rolls around in October.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

As seasoned shopping experts, here at IndyBest, we know a thing or two about what makes a good deal. We’ve been writing about sales – Amazon Prime Day included – for years, and can spot a great discount from a dud. My experience as a beauty expert (having tried and tested hundreds of products) means I can help you make informed decisions about the products you’re considering snapping up during the sale. If you’re on the lookout for a new blusher, hair oil or LED face mask, you know where to turn.

The best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale are:

Want more bargains? We’ve rounded up the best deals to expect in the next Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale