Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is live, and the best beauty deals across make-up, skincare, haircare, body care and fragrance are here. Whether it’s a bit of skin TLC (think: moisturisers for dry skin, hydrating hyaluronic acid serums) or a hair tool upgrade (with a Dyson airwrap), now’s when you can get everything for less.

Highlights so far include savings on Ghd, Medik8 and more, so you’re in for an exciting few days. As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ll be rounding up top discounts on viral, budget and luxury beauty picks – all tried and tested (or recommended) by team IndyBest.

For additional offers, our experts have also picked the best deals on air fryers, electric toothbrushes, Apple devices, heated airers and more.

The best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale are:

The best of the rest:

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

As seasoned shopping experts, here at IndyBest, we know a thing or two about what makes a good deal. We’ve been writing about sales – Amazon Prime Day included – for years, and can distinguish a great discount from a dud. My experience as a beauty expert (having tried and tested hundreds of products) means I can help you make informed decisions about the products you’re considering snapping up during the sale. If you’re on the lookout for a new hair dryer, perfume or silk pillowcase, I’ve reviewed all the best (and worst) ones, so I’ll point you in the direction of the top brands and deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon’s member-exclusive beauty deals have landed today, Tuesday, 7 October, and will be available to shop until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 8 October. The online retailer’s October sales event is known as Prime Big Deal Days, and unlike its four-day summer sale, you’ll only have the next 48 hours to shop the best beauty deals.

What beauty brands take part in the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Amazon’s Prime Day beauty deals provide the chance to snap up your favourite brands – from Dyson hair tools to Paula’s Choice skincare – for less. These reductions are solely for Prime members, but if you’re yet to sign up, you may be eligible for a 30-day free trial. In July’s event, I was pleased to see reductions on affordable brands such as The Inkey List and Revlon. Three months on and I’m already seeing more budget-friendly beauty in the sale, including Real Techniques, K-beauty brand Biore and more. As the event continues, I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for more reductions on affordable and high-end cosmetics.

