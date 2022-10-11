Jump to content

There’s £80 off the Instant Pot pro crisp in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The electric multi-cooker includes pressure cooker, air fryer and slow cooker functions

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 11 October 2022 21:52
<p>This is an IndyBest tried and tested model </p>

This is an IndyBest tried and tested model

(iStock/ The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day 2 is here and this exciting sales event runs until midnight on Wednesday 12 October. Officially known as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, it’s perfectly timed to bridge the bargain gap between Black Friday and Christmas reductions.

Offering the chance to stock up on some early Christmas presents, or bag a saving on something you need, products include TVs, laptops, tech, home appliances, household essentials and more.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Here at IndyBest, we’re taking our expert shopper duties seriously and have been keeping track of all the best deals for you, across brands such as Apple, Shark, Fitbit, as well as on Amazon devices like the Dot and Echo.

We’re well into autumn now, and air fryers – an ever-popular purchase for streamlining your cooking regime – are selling like hot-cakes. So, we were very excited to find an Instant Pot pro crisp deal. Particularly as this 32 per cent saving is on a tried and tested IndyBest model.

Read on for all we know about this tasty multi-cooker saving.

Read more:

Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 multi-cooker: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Instant Pot pro crisp has a sizeable 7.5l capacity and features eleven functions, including air fryer, slow cooker, griller, dehydrator, and steamer options. The stainless steel pot is black to suit any kitchen decor and additional components cover inner pots and a lid.

We reviewed this exact model in our Instant Pot pro crisp model vs a Ninja multi-cooker piece and our tester said they “loved the results from the Pro Crisp”. They added that they “were also impressed by the speed with which it produced crispy sweet potato fries.”

Don’t believe us that this brand is worth knowing? Well, we also tested a similar Instant Pot model for our best pressure cookers guide too. This time our writer awarded it a four star rating, saying the “solid construction more than justifies its place in the kitchen.”

These results are even more appealing when considering the impressive 32 per cent saving, and we’re picturing all those cosy autumnal dishes this multi-cooker would make.

