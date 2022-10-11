Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon Prime Day 2 is here and this exciting sales event runs until midnight on Wednesday 12 October. Officially known as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, it’s perfectly timed to bridge the bargain gap between Black Friday and Christmas reductions.

Offering the chance to stock up on some early Christmas presents, or bag a saving on something you need, products include TVs, laptops, tech, home appliances, household essentials and more.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Here at IndyBest, we’re taking our expert shopper duties seriously and have been keeping track of all the best deals for you, across brands such as Apple, Shark, Fitbit, as well as on Amazon devices like the Dot and Echo.

We’re well into autumn now, and air fryers – an ever-popular purchase for streamlining your cooking regime – are selling like hot-cakes. So, we were very excited to find an Instant Pot pro crisp deal. Particularly as this 32 per cent saving is on a tried and tested IndyBest model.

Read on for all we know about this tasty multi-cooker saving.

Read more:

Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 multi-cooker: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Instant Pot pro crisp has a sizeable 7.5l capacity and features eleven functions, including air fryer, slow cooker, griller, dehydrator, and steamer options. The stainless steel pot is black to suit any kitchen decor and additional components cover inner pots and a lid.

We reviewed this exact model in our Instant Pot pro crisp model vs a Ninja multi-cooker piece and our tester said they “loved the results from the Pro Crisp”. They added that they “were also impressed by the speed with which it produced crispy sweet potato fries.”

Don’t believe us that this brand is worth knowing? Well, we also tested a similar Instant Pot model for our best pressure cookers guide too. This time our writer awarded it a four star rating, saying the “solid construction more than justifies its place in the kitchen.”

These results are even more appealing when considering the impressive 32 per cent saving, and we’re picturing all those cosy autumnal dishes this multi-cooker would make.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more