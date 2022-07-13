The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Amazon Prime Day: This Bestway paddling pool is now nearly half price
That means extra cash in the budget for ice cream
It’s been a really exciting Amazon Prime Day so far, and there’s still time to bag a bargain before the annual sales event ends at midnight tonight, whether you fancy browsing home appliances, tech, gaming, alcohol, TVs, laptops or Amazon devices.
A few top buys our expert shopping team have found so far include a Tefal air fryer, Olaplex No.3 hair perfector and Apple AirPods, with fresh news about massive reductions still rolling in.
Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog
Because summer in the UK has officially started (hello, heatwave), we consider it our public duty to share some cooling price cuts with you, including an impressive paddling pool saving.
The Bestway splash and play three ring paddling pool is currently sliced in price by almost 50 per cent, taking the £11.89 cost right down to £6.99. That’s extra cash in the pot for ice cream, if you ask us.
Plus, the brand is IndyBest tried and tested as we recently featured a different Bestway product in our best paddling pools guide. Read on for the full price reduction scoop.
Read more
Bestway splash and play three ring paddling pool: Was £11.89, now £6.99, Amazon.co.uk
This three ring paddling pool is available in three colours, has a water capacity of 167l and there’s a repair patch included too. The compact dimensions are 1.2m x 25cm, so the good news is, you don’t need lots of outdoor space for this paddling pool.
We named the larger Bestway 8ft fast set round pool best for older children in our best paddling pool guide, where our reviewer said it was “an instant hit with the older kids” and “set-up was a lot easier than we imagined”.
While this smaller version would probably suit little kids well, we think big kids (including us) would also enjoy dipping their toes in while holding an ice cream cone. We can’t predict the British weather, but we can tell you this paddling pool price is a sizzling summer steal.
Voucher codes
For the latest home appliance discounts, try the links below:
Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022
Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022– For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide
The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips
Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones
The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop
Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up
Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event
The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details
The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less
Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department
The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more
The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.