It’s been a really exciting Amazon Prime Day so far, and there’s still time to bag a bargain before the annual sales event ends at midnight tonight, whether you fancy browsing home appliances, tech, gaming, alcohol, TVs, laptops or Amazon devices.

A few top buys our expert shopping team have found so far include a Tefal air fryer, Olaplex No.3 hair perfector and Apple AirPods, with fresh news about massive reductions still rolling in.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Because summer in the UK has officially started (hello, heatwave), we consider it our public duty to share some cooling price cuts with you, including an impressive paddling pool saving.

The Bestway splash and play three ring paddling pool is currently sliced in price by almost 50 per cent, taking the £11.89 cost right down to £6.99. That’s extra cash in the pot for ice cream, if you ask us.

Plus, the brand is IndyBest tried and tested as we recently featured a different Bestway product in our best paddling pools guide. Read on for the full price reduction scoop.

Bestway splash and play three ring paddling pool: Was £11.89, now £6.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This three ring paddling pool is available in three colours, has a water capacity of 167l and there’s a repair patch included too. The compact dimensions are 1.2m x 25cm, so the good news is, you don’t need lots of outdoor space for this paddling pool.

We named the larger Bestway 8ft fast set round pool best for older children in our best paddling pool guide, where our reviewer said it was “an instant hit with the older kids” and “set-up was a lot easier than we imagined”.

While this smaller version would probably suit little kids well, we think big kids (including us) would also enjoy dipping their toes in while holding an ice cream cone. We can’t predict the British weather, but we can tell you this paddling pool price is a sizzling summer steal.

