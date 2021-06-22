Day two of Amazon Prime Day is underway, which means there’s only a limited number of hours to bag a bargain.

But don’t worry, there’s still time – and the retailer has a stellar line-up of offers on everything from gaming consoles, Nintendo Switches and tech to TVs, home appliances and even alcohol.

And that’s not even the full extent of our coverage for the shopping bonanza. Our live blog has all the very latest insights into the best deals currently available, and we’re also here to keep you up to date on the top discounts on toys and fashion, as well as any savings on big-name brands, such as Apple, Fitbit and Amazon’s own-brand gadgets.

But, if it's a pair of headphones you’re after then you’re in luck, because we’ve just spotted quite the deal on Samsung Galaxy buds+, which are now at their lowest-ever price.

These in-ear buds from Samsung boast an 11-hour battery life, sublime audio quality and a secure but comfortable fit – features that our writer can attest to after they reviewed them head to head against Apple AirPods pro. If you’ve been after a new pair of earphones, read on for our full review and how to get them with 63 per cent off.

Samsung Galaxy buds+: Was £159, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

We actually had to look twice when we saw this deal, because The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan was very impressed when he put Samsung’s earbuds head to head against Apple’s AirPods pro (was £249, now £187.99, Amazon.co.uk).

“Samsung offers something that is much better-priced, even if both products, because of their features and components, offer strong value,” wrote Phelan. But Samsung’s Galaxy buds+ had “the edge in terms of a secure but comfortable fit”, and the battery life on the Samsung models is much better than the Apple AirPods pro, which “could easily be a deal-breaker for many”. As for the audio quality, “the tone is quite neutral”, which created “a pleasing result”.

All in all, if you’re looking for a high-quality pair of headphones that have strong battery life and crisp audio quality, you need to snap these up now. Owing to the fact they are £100 off and at their cheapest ever price, we predict they’ll sell out fast.

