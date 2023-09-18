Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bargain hunters, rejoice, as Black Friday 2023 is coming and it’s sooner than you may think. If you’re hoping to bag some buys for less, make sure to mark 24 November in your diary, as that’s when the shopping bonanza kicks off officially.

Dubbed the biggest sale of the year, the event will see products, across a range of categories, plummet in price, including TVs, smartphones and coffee machines. It’s also the ideal opportunity to upgrade your dental hygiene routine, as the four-day sale sees big brands such as Oral-B and Philips taking part.

From entry-level electric toothbrushes to top-of-the-range water flossers, all the best gadgets are likely to be on offer at retailers such as Amazon, Boots and Argos.

Whether you’re looking for a super smart electric toothbrush or simply need to stock up on replacement toothbrush heads, we’re here to keep you posted about all the best Black Friday savings.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023

Our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand throughout the sale, to help you navigate the discounts, avoid the dud deals, and find you the offers that are really worth adding to your basket. Keep reading for a look at the best deals on electric toothbrushes you can shop right now, and for advice on getting prepared for the main event.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Traditionally, Black Friday takes place the day after the US holiday of Thanksgiving, which means, this year, the shopping event will land on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop throughout the weekend, culminating on Monday 27 November, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

When will the best Black Friday deals be available?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals start dropping weeks before the actual day itself. You can expect early Black Friday deals to start anytime from 1 November and, as always, we’ll keep you updated with the best discounts as soon as they land.

Our liveblog will bring you hot-off-the-press Black Friday offers across all shopping categories, including TVs, laptops, home appliances, beauty, fashion, mattresses and much more.

It’s also a good idea to sign up to receive newsletters from your favourite brands, to make sure you’re made aware of any early offers or lightning deals.

What were the best Black Friday toothbrush deals last year?

Last year, shoppers were treated to some seriously impressive discounts on electric toothbrushes, including Oral-B’s iO8 (£174.59, Amazon.co.uk), which was discounted by a whopping 70 per cent from £449.99 down to just £134.99. Other top deals included the Ordo sonic+ electric toothbrush (£45, Argos.co.uk) and Oral-B’s pro 1 cross action toothbrush (£30, Superdrug.com), which were both reduced to less than half price.

There were also plenty of savings on other dental care products, such as water flossers, with Waterpik’s cordless model (£60, Boots.com) reduced to just £30.

We can’t guarantee which specific brands or products will be included for Black Friday 2023, but we can take a quick look back at previous years, to give you an idea of what to expect.

We predict a range of different dental hygiene products will be reduced in price, including electric toothbrushes and water flossers. As for brands, the likes of Philips, Oral-B and Waterpik are names we’ve seen pop up before, while Superdrug, Boots, Amazon, Currys and Argos are among the retailers expected to take part.

Are there any toothbrush and dental care deals available now?

We’re always scouring UK retailers for toothbrush deals at IndyBest, so, if you can’t wait until November, take a look at some of the best offers worth shopping right now.

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

(Oral-B)

Coming out on top in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, Oral B’s Pro 3 device is now reduced by a whopping 55 per cent on Amazon. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare diamondclean 9000: Was £349.99, now £175, Boots.com

(Philips)

This toothbrush is designed with polishing bristles that Philips claims remove up to 100 per cent more stains, for visibly whiter teeth in just three days. Brimming with tech, it has built-in smart sensors that let you know when you’re brushing too hard, and can even send you a progress report in the Sonicare app, so you can see how your brushing has improved over time. It also has four brushing modes and three intensity settings.

Buy now

Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush: Was £300, now £157, Oralb.co.uk

(Amazon)

This mid-range toothbrush featured in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, as it offers many of the features of the brand’s flagship brushes at a better price, and now you can nab it for even less. Our tester said: “The signature, round oscillating head is powered by five brushing modes and the brush still links up with Oral-B’s excellent app, which can give you insights into your brushing performance, as long as you put in the time with it.”

Buy now

Philips Sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: Was £119.99, now £79.48, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best water flossers, the Philips Sonicare power flosser has an impressive 34 per cent off right now, which is a welcome price cut, considering it was the most expensive model our tester tried. Our reviewer said: “There are three intensity settings and two flossing modes. Even the standard clean mode left our mouth feeling super-fresh, visibly dislodging any food particles trapped between teeth.”

