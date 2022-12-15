Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re well into December, and the last minute Christmas shopping panic has set in. But in the case of advent calendars, leaving some things to the eleventh-hour is a good thing.

While we’re supposed to purchase our advent calendars before the month of December begins, the festive party season may have swept you away. As such, with what feels like 1,000 Christmas presents to start purchasing for loved ones, an advent calendar is one of the more likely things to have got left behind.

Luckily for the last-minute shoppers, plenty of our favourite brands here at IndyBest have slashed the price of their advent calendars, now that we’ve hit December.

We’ve seen reductions of 20 per cent, 30 per cent and even 50 per cent on advent calendars by big brands, such as Net-A-Porter, Kate Somerville, Baylis & Harding and Lancôme. There’s also big savings on kids’ advent calendars, from Lego Harry Potter to Marvel.

Ready to get stuck in? Read on for the very best advent calendar deals out there right now.

Net-A-Porter 25 days of beauty advent calendar: Was £260, now £182, Net-a-porter.com

(Net-a-Porter)

In our review of Net-A-Porter’s luxe beauty advent calendar for 2022, our tester said: “As well as reliable favourites such as Charlotte Tilbury, This Works and Sarah Chapman, the 2022 offering is packed with A-list names that you might not usually invest in, owing to their price points – such as Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader, Dr Dennis Gross and Balmain.” Better still, you can save 30 per cent on the premium calendar thanks to the Net-A-Porter winter sale.

Buy now

Armani exlusive limited edition advent calendar: Was £249, now £174.30, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

With a saving of £70 and an overall worth of £499, Lookfantastic’s deal on the Armani beauty advent calendar is not to be missed. Countdown the remaining days to Christmas with 24 of Armani’s bestselling products, including si eau de parfum, lip power and icon my way eau de parfum, as well as eye shadow, lipsticks, mascaras, highlighters and more.

Buy now

Baylis & Harding bath and body advent calendar: Was £45, now £18, Debenhams.com

(Baylis & Harding)

Want to treat yourself every day? This advent calendar by Baylis & Harding should do the trick. Named ‘24 days of beauty’, the advent calendar has a range of beauty, bath and body products, including hand cream, body lotion, bubble bath and more. It’s perfect for a last-minute buy, as the calendar has 60 per cent slashed off its price today, bringing it down to £22.50.

Buy now

Lancôme beauty advent calendar: Was £110, now £77, Selfridges.com

(Lancôme)

You don’t just get this advent calendar for the treats inside. The calendar itself is a spectacle, folding out to reveal 24 boxes with the Eiffel Tower standing in the middle. Products include the lash idôle mascara and hydra zen gel-crème, as well as perfumes, primers, face creams and an eye serum. It’s currently got 30 per cent off, so this is seriously good value.

Buy now

Next 25 days of beauty advent calendar: Was £85, now £70, Next.co.uk

(Next)

You can save £15 right now on high street favourite Next’s beauty calendar offering for 2022. Brimming with premium names including Mac, Benefit, Elemics, Neom, By Terry, Clarins and more, Christmas has come early (especially as you get to open three weeks worth of products in one go).

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar: Was £29.99, now £20.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Make your kids’ day by getting them this Harry Potter Lego advent calendar, and treat yourself to 30 per cent off, too. The calendar comes with a surprise 24 gifts, including seven mini figurines, scene sets and a bonus game to play at the end. Plus, every three toys make up a classic scene from one of the Harry Potter films.

Buy now

Clinique favourites advent calendar: Was £150, now £100.50, Selfridges.com

(Clinique)

Looking to revamp your skincare all in one go? Clinique’s advent calendar has you more than covered, with a huge range of products suitable for all skin types – and it’s got 30 per cent off right now, bringing the price down to £100.50. This advent calendar features moisturisers, a foaming cleanser, lipstick, make-up remover and more, as well as powder brushes and face masks.

Buy now

Marvel sock advent calendar: Was £24, now £15, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re not keen on ploughing your kids with sweets (or bringing even more toys into the house), this advent calendar might be the answer to your prayers. This 12-day calendar holds 12 pairs of Marvel socks, featuring everyone from Spider-Man to the Incredible Hulk. So, if you’ve been planning on getting your little ones some new socks, this calendar is a win-win.

Buy now

Kate Somerville 12 days of Kate advent calendar: Was £375, now £281, Katesomerville.co.uk

(Kate Somerville)

Kate Somerville products reach cult status more often than not and now you can save nearly £100 on the brand’s beauty advent calendar for 2022. Packed with 12 full-sized products, it’s ideal for mixing up your skincare regime for 2023. Highlights include goat milk moisturising cleanser (£38, Katesomerville.co.uk), a daily face wash that’s perfect for all skin types, as well as the exfolikate resurfacing body scrub (£48, Katesomerville.co.uk), which featured in our review of the best products for keratosis pilaris.

Buy now

Acqua Di Parma advent calendar: Was £450, now £225, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

If you’re looking to really splash out, this advent calendar is the one. You can take the edge off with a tantalising 50 per cent discount, bringing this luxury calendar down to £225. The 24-piece calendar includes products from Colonia, Signatures, Bosco and Arancia di Capria, ranging from shower gels to candles and cologne.

Buy now

Love Cocoa chocolate truffle advent calendar: Was £25, now £36.95, Harveynichols.com

(John Lewis)

Got a sweet tooth? We’ve got just the thing. Chocolate advent calendars can be classy too, and this London-themed calendar from Love Cocoa is exactly that. Illustrated with colourful designs, it’s the perfect calendar to pop on your mantel piece for a daily treat. For an extra bit of indulgence, they’re all chocolate truffles. Delicious.

Buy now

