M&S is known for launching one of the most hotly-anticipated of beauty advent calendars of the festive season each year, often with sell-out success.

But, with so many to choose from, is the retailer’s offering really the best that money can buy? Well, according to money saving expert Martin Lewis, it is. The consumer champion who regularly dishes out great financial advice has given this year’s calendar his seal of approval, hailing it as the “big one” to buy for 2021.

During the latest episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, Lewis told viewers that the M&S calendar was one of the best value and urged them to snap one up before it’s too late. “This is the big one. I reckon it’s worth around £230, costs you £40, but you can only get it if you spend £30 on non-food stuff in M&S,” he said. “This is a way that you can bag beauty products at a fraction of the normal cost and they often sell out early.”

The presenter also explained how shoppers could save a small fortune by dividing the contents up to give as individual presents for Christmas or birthdays in the coming months, adding that they shouldn’t be put off about having to spend £30 upfront. “The fact you have to spend £30, you may as well do that anyway because, even for £70, if you want the stuff in it, it’s worth it,” he explained.

Lewis’s co-host Angelica Bell showed off one of the boxes to viewers and agreed, adding: “It’s brilliant, it’s packed full of good things but what I love more is that you could use the tin as a cake tin afterwards.”

If you’re tempted to pick one up, we’ve got the inside scoop on the M&S calendar ahead of its release later this week. Read on for everything you need to know, from when it launches to how much it costs and what’s inside.

M&S beauty advent calendar: £40, Marksandspencer.com – available to buy from 28 October

(M&S)

How much is the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2021?

While Lewis estimated that the M&S calendar is worth around £230, its actual value comes out at a whopping £300. However, it will cost you far less to buy, which is why the shopping expert thinks it’s such a treat.

The calendar costs £40 and you must spend at least £30 on clothing, home or beauty in-store or online to get your hands on one. We don’t know about you, but we think that’s a pretty great deal.

In our review of this year’s offering, our tester agreed with Lewis, saying that “just two of the six full-size products within it combined would cost more than the entire advent calendar”.

What beauty products are inside this year’s calendar?

(M&S)

The M&S calendar is packed full of 25 products, some of which are from the retailer’s own beauty brand, while others come courtesy of cult names you’re sure to be familiar with including Stila, L’Occitane, This Works, Emma Hardie, Philip Kingsley and more.

Housed in a tin box that’s decorated with blue and gold detailing, our tester shared some of their favourite products inside such as – spoiler alert – a full-size Aveda strengthening leave-in treatment (£28, Marksandspencer.com), a full-size Percy & Reed wonder balm hair primer (£19, Marksandpsencer.com) and a Stila brown waterproof eyeliner (£16, Marksandpsencer.com).

Other top picks included a travel size Emma Hardie moringa cleansing balm (full size £47, Marksandpsencer.com), a full-size Ultrasun lip protection SPF30 and a mini L’Occitane shower oil (full-size £19.50, Marksandspencer.com).

When does the M&S beauty advent calendar go on sale?

Unfortunately, Marks & Spencer’s waiting list for early access has now closed, but don’t let that put you off because there isn’t long to go until it lands. The calendar will be available to buy online and in M&S stores from Thursday 28 October, so make sure to set your alarm.

Available from 28 October

