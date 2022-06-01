The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Currys BT and EE restocks available now, Game could drop next
Keep up to date with the latest restocks from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Argos and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at EE, the BT Shop, Currys and Studio. It has sold out at The Game Collection. Consoles could be restocked at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.
Last week, we saw one of the biggest drops on record, with nine retailers restocking the console, including the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. All this culminated in May being the best mont yet for PS5 restocks, with a total of 28 consoles drops happening in just over four weeks.
That said, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, but we’re here to help.
Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
How to buy a PS5 from the BT shop today
As well as EE, BT also has a PS5 bundle available to buy online today. This time, the PS5 disc edition can be bought with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99, or with that game and a controlling charging dock for £524.97. Lastly, a bundle priced at £549.97 includes the PS5 disc edition, Horizon Forbidden West and an extra Dualsense controller.
These consoles are only available to BT customers who have been emailed an access code.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
This PS5 bundle is available at EE right now
EE is one of several retailers to currently have PS5 consoles in stock. And, while you can’t buy the console on its own from EE, the phone network is offering the disc edition in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an additional white Dualsense controller. The bundle is priced at £582, which is split over 11 months and added to the bill of existing EE customers with a £10 upfront fee, then a cost of £52 a month.
To be clear, this PS5 bundle is only available to existing EE customers
A PS5 bundle is now available at GameStop
Good news for our American readers – a PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West is now available at GameStop. The bundle is priced at $549.9 and comes with free shipping that’ll get the console to you in three to five days.
Good morning
Welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting, and we begin with plenty of good news. After a bunch of restocks yesterday, we’re pleased to report that PS5 console bundles are still available from a range of retailers. These include EE, the BT Shop, Currys and Studio. We expect to see consoles arrive at Amazon and Game in the coming days, too.
As ever, stay tuned to this live blog for all of the latest PS5 restocking news, for the UK and US, as soon as we have it.
A recap of May’s PS5 restocks
All righty folks, we’ve come to the end of another day of PS5 stock tracking, but more importantly, the end of the best month for drops.
The console has pretty much been in stock in at least one retailer all month long. If we count all the drops individually, taking each day as one new restock, then we’ve had an enormous 107 drops this month. The most ever, beating the 60 or so in the lead-up to Christmas.
But who came out top? Game, arguably, who has been in stock for 23 days out of the 31 this month. But you’ll notice something – the three retailers at the top of the list only sell bundles, while Amazon, Asda and PlayStation Direct, who sit near the bottom, only sell standalone consoles.
Appetite for the standalone console is clearly much higher than the expensive bundles sold by the likes of Game and independent retailer The Game Collection. In any case, the PS5 shortage is clearly getting better, and it may be resolved very soon here in the UK. Anyway, that’s just a bit of analysis for you. Here’s the leaderboard:
The PS5 is still in stock at EE, the BT Shop, Currys, Studio and The Game Collection. We’ll be back here tomorrow morning, where we hope to see Amazon and Game restock the console again.
All the PS5 restocks in May 2022
- 🥇Game – 3 drops, 23 days in total
- 🥈The Game Collection – 3 drops, 16 days in total
- 🥉Scan – 1 drop, 13 days in total
- Very - 2 drops, 7 days in total
- Currys – 1 drop, 7 days in total
- BT Shop – 1 drop, 7 days in total
- EE – 1 drop, 6 days in total
- AO - 1 drop, 6 days in total
- Argos - 2 drops, 5 days in total
- Smyths Toys – 4 drops, 4 days in total
- John Lewis & Partners – 1 drop, 4 days in total
- Studio – 2 drops, 3 days in total
- PlayStation Direct – 2 drops, 2 days in total
- ShopTo – 2 drops, 2 days in total
- Amazon – 1 drop, 1 day in total
- Asda – 1 drop, 1 day in total
‘God of War: Ragnarök' release date – here’s what we know about Playstation’s next big exclusive
God of War: Ragnarök is the upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, that sees anti-hero Kratos continue his rampage against the Norse pantheon, with his young son Atreus at his side.
In this highly anticipated sequel, a now teenaged Atreus seeks answers on how to prevent Ragnarök from happening with his father’s help. While searching for these answers, Kratos and Atreus set out to meet the Norse god of war, Týr, who was previously believed to be dead.
If you want to find out when God of War: Ragnarök is expected to be released, have a read of our article below:
God of War: Ragnarök might be released sooner than you think
God of War: Ragnarök is expected to release in 2022. Here’s what we know about it’s release date, age rating, accessibility features and more
11 best TVs for gaming: Top level screens for next-gen consoles
Having the right TV can make all the difference if you want to get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox series X, whether that’s giving you an edge in your FPS or providing a more immersive experience as you quest through the latest RPG.
So, we went on a quest of our own to find the most playable panels, seeking out 4K 120Hz TVs as a jumping-off point to ensure they would optimise the consoles’ abilities to run at 120 frames per second (FPS), which translates to smoother visuals.
If you’ve just secured yourself a PS5 and want to find the right TV to go with it, have a read of our round-up of the best 4K TVs for gaming below:
Take your gameplay to the next level with the brightest and best TVs for gaming
Hunting for the best gaming TVs to take your game to the next level? Shop the top 4k models for PS5 or Xbox series X from Samsung, Currys, John Lewis and more
A sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been announced with a brand new trailer and release date scheduled for next year.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently shown as part of the Star Wars Celebration event that took place in May 2022, with fans treated to a new trailer showing returning characters such as Cal Kestis and his droid companion BD-1.
If you want to find out when the game is being released, what platforms it will be available on and what to expect in the upcoming sequel then have a read of our article below:
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date on PS5, Xbox series X/S and PC
The new single-player game from Respawn Enertainment is coming to current generation consoles. Here’s when the game will be out on Playstation, Xbox and PC
‘The Witcher 4’ news
CD Projekt Red has officially announced that its next game in the Witcher series has entered pre-production.
“We are very eager to revisit the universe which has shaped our history to such an extent” said Adam Kiciński, president of CD Projekt Red, in a recent blog post.
The developer previously announced its work on a new Witcher game back in March on its Twitter page and website. At the same time it was also confirmed that the new Witcher series will use Unreal Engine 5 rather than the company’s own REDengine, which was used in previous Witcher games as well as Cyberpunk 2077.
The Witcher 4 by CD Projekt Red has entered pre-production
CD Projekt Red unveiled a new series of Witcher games in an official blog post. The new game will use Unreal Engine 5 rather than REDengine
Game could restock the PS5 soon
Game has put all of its Horizon Forbidden West bundles back onto its website, but we can’t seem to add any of them to our basket at the moment.
With the consoles coming back online, we should be seeing another restock at Game very soon. The cheapest bundle listed on its website is the Horizon Forbidden West bundle, which costs £499.99 (Game.co.uk) – this would make Game the cheapest place to buy the console if it does come back into stock.
