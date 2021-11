The most eagerly anticipated shopping event of the year – Black Friday – is over, but there’s still savings to be had in the Cyber Monday sales. Retailers including Amazon, Currys, H&M and John Lewis & Partners are still slashing the prices of big-ticket items, from fashion, beauty and home appliances to tech, gaming and TVs.

The Cyber Weekend shopping bonanza serves as an ideal opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done too, and if there’s one brand that’s likely to be on many wishlists, it’s Pandora.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop now

As brands go, it needs little introduction. When it first launched it focused on creating charms for every occasion and boy were they all the rage. But things have changed a little since then. This year it announced it was aiming to be entirely carbon neutral by 2025 and produced a collection of lab-grown diamonds. It also noticed a gap in the market for Noughties kids, and launched a range to charm a Gen-Z crowd.

Owing to its popularity, it’s no surprise that its Black Friday – and subsequent Cyber Monday – sales are one of the most eagerly anticipated. And the brand has certainly done us good by offering 20 per cent off its jewellery until the end of Monday 29 November.

To help make your gift buying (whether that’s for yourself, or a loved one) a little easier, we’ve handpicked a selection of our favourite pieces in the sale to help you sparkle even more than usual.

Read more:

Pandora sparkling wishbone ring: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so the saying goes, so why not give the gift of sparkle this Christmas? This wishbone ring is encrusted with stones, which are likely to catch the light beautifully. If silver isn’t the colour you’re after, it also comes in rose gold (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net) and gold (was £55, now £44, Pandora.net).

Buy now

Pandora Me link chain necklace: Was £90, now £72, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

The jewellery brand went big with its link chain designs for its Me latest collection, and we’re here for it. We featured this necklace when we reviewed the range, with our writer noting that the dainty design made it a firm favourite. “In the middle, there’s a clasp for attaching your chosen charms – we opted for the rays of life medallion (was £35, now £28, Pandora.net), a standout for our Gen Z tester owing to it being understated yet still a little sparkly,” they noted.

Buy now

Pandora moments bangle: Was £125, now £100, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

A timeless classic, this bangle can be worn on its own or paired with other bracelets for a real wrist party, for example, with this heart clasp snake chain bracelet (was £80, now £64, Pandora.net). While we’re partial to the rose gold, it’s also available in silver (was £55, now £44, Pandora.net) at a more pocket-friendly price point.

Buy now

Pandora curb chain necklace: Was £125, now £100, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Cast your mind back to June 2020 and you may remember how a chain worn by Connell Waldron (aka Paul Mescal) brought necklace mania to the UK. We think this example is a perfect everyday piece, and it’s available in silver (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net) and rose gold (was £115, now £92, Pandora.net), should gold not be your metal of choice.

Buy now

Pandora Me link chain bracelet: Was £70, now £56, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

“You simply cannot go wrong with a chain bracelet, and this one from Pandora stood out as a favourite,” noted our writer in our review of the Pandora Me collection. “The chunky design makes it more of a statement piece, particularly when worn with the styling pavé double link (was £30, now £24, Pandora.net),” they added. We’d be more than happy to unwrap this on Christmas morning.

Buy now

Pandora celestial sparkling star stud earrings: Was £45, now £36, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Nothing quite says understated glamour like a pair of sparkly stud earrings, and we predict you’ll get a lot of wear out of this pair. They feature small star-shaped crystals in prongs and currently have 20 per cent off in the sale. If you’re looking to curate a chic ear party, these are the earrings to start with.

Buy now

Pandora reflexions mesh bracelet: Was £150, now £120, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This is yet another timeless classic that stood out to us – we think it’ll elevate casualwear and eveningwear alike. If it’s not gold you’re after, it’s also available in silver and rose gold. Whichever colourway you choose, we think it’ll make a very thoughtful gift, either to yourself or a friend.

Buy now

Pandora asymmetrical heart hoop earrings: Was £40, now £32, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

You can’t go wrong with a pair of silver hoops, and these heart-shaped earrings are engraved with “loved”, making them that little bit more special. As an everyday piece of jewellery, they’re bound to cheer up even your dowdiest of outfits, and you could even wear them next to the smaller heart hoop earrings (was £35, now £28, Pandora.net).

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on jewellery and offers on other accessories, try the links below:

Read more on Cyber Monday 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Cyber Monday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Cyber Monday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Cyber Monday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.