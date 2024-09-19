The best sweat-proof make-up as Indian summer is predicted

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Everything from bronzers to foundations to withstand the weather
Shopping for sweat-proof make-up in the UK may seem hopeful given our luck with the weather but lo and behold an Indian summer heatwave is upon us, and temperatures are due to exceed 20C. As such, I’ve been scouting out the best concealers, eyeliners and all the products in between to ensure your make-up stays put as blue skies and high UV ratings leave everything at risk of melting, slipping and sliding.
What does that mean, exactly? It means foundations that don’t go patchy; concealer that doesn’t disappear into fine lines; bronzer and blush that doesn’t disappear altogether; and mascara that doesn’t end up on your cheekbones – to name but a few examples.
I’ve combed the high-end and budget brands – think L’Oréal to Nars – and tested the products over a full eight-hour period on a boiling summer’s day to give you the lowdown on the formulas worth your time and money. Keep reading to discover the items that made the cut, plus one that didn’t.
I tested the products over the course of a full eight-hour work day (with time-stamped proof), applying them in one of the sweatiest locations: a London commuter train.
Some of the products I’ve used for years, some were tested independently for separate features and some were tried for the first time in this instance; regardless, I did make sure to review all 12 products within the same face of make-up in order to measure their full, combined staying power. As well as texture, feel, shade range (where appropriate), formula and the like.
It’s worth noting that I tested a wider range of products than the ones listed below, with a few not making the cut. I experienced a bad bout of bronzer separation after a day’s wear in one testing instance and, as such, that bronzer (revealed in my verdict below) didn’t end up in the final edit.
With equal parts stretch and staying power, the L’Oréal Paris infallible concealer effectively brightens under eyes without leaving a reverse panda eye. It’s creamy and hydrating while offering ample coverage for blemishes, not to mention being affordably priced.
Throughout the day the formula didn’t cake into my crow’s feet, nor did it separate and go patchy on my oily skin. I liked how easy it was to blend (and how little time I had to blend it) and enjoyed its smooth finish from morning through night. What I perhaps don’t enjoy is the limited shade range, though I think this might be retailer-specific as I can see a greater choice elsewhere.
While I’m used to the original face and body studio variation (£25, Lookfantastic.com), this every-wear all-over face pen took just four small drips across my forehead, cheeks and chin to leave my skin satiny smooth. Now evened out with what I’d describe as a light-medium coverage, the product – while weirdly dispensed through an injection-style nozzle – leaves skin feeling like skin still while blurring redness and pores.
It doesn’t turn tiger bread-esque as the day goes on, but it does oxidise slightly darker than when first applied. In short, if you’re on the fence about which shade to opt for, I’d recommend going lighter.
The shade range (as always with Mac) is inclusive of most skin tones and the price is comfortably mid-range. Though, I do remember when £28 for a face base would have been high-end.
A cult product that had us in a chokehold back in 2010, Benefit’s hoola bronzer is as good in 2024 as it was upon its release a whopping 20-plus years ago.
In my experience, it’s one of the easiest bronzers to blend and, being a powder, it can withstand humidity and excess sebum production, aka shine-prone skin. It cuts back on costs with simple cardboard packaging (which, I might add, is smaller than I remember from my teens). Offering a shimmer-free, matte formula, the finish minimises your sweat rather than drawing attention to it; especially around areas such as the hairline where sweat crops up first.
The tiny mirror is a nice addition for on-the-go application and, on my fair skin, I like the touch of ashiness for a two-in-one contour and bronzer.
I love the Urban Decay all nighter waterproof setting powder so much that I wrote an entire separate ode to it. It’s creamy without being cakey, oil-absorbing without being drying, and adequately priced given how high-performing it is.
I apply the powder at the start of the day and, admittedly, I do reapply this stage of my make-up routine two to three times as my oily skin does its thing (leaves a glistening layer of shine). I find it easy to layer without leaving a full coverage finish and, if anything, it’s one of the best setting powders in terms of actually allowing my freckles to show.
Along with the brand’s powder, Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray – specifically the ultra matte edition – is the ultimate way to combine all your make-up as a final step, and set it in place for the coming day.
Personally, I use it on my kabuki brush to blend in cream bronzers, foundations and the like, too. The consistency is powdery and, if you don’t shake the bottle properly, you’ll see the powder-base in its entirety as little spots of it will spray onto your face. Not its finest quality, I must admit. However, when applied correctly, the powder acts to give a final mattifying, absorbent layer to the top of your skin.
As someone with the shiniest of skin types I adore it and, in the same way it works to soak up excess oil, it will blot away sweat before you end up red in the face.
With a serum-type texture and a colourless sheen (despite its beige appearance), Iconic London’s primer leaves a stickier base for your foundation to sit on without feeling claustrophobic on the skin. It sinks into the skin for a weightless finish which I enjoyed in the heat, and while it’s branded as a blurring primer, it doesn’t bear the heaviness of a silicone-y formula like Smashbox’s photo finish.
One of the main praises is it prevents my foundation from budging around my brows. As someone who applies their face base prior to sculpting their brows, I’m usually left scraping my finger or Beauty Blender down the tail of my brow to clean off any excess product. The problem with this technique? It sweeps away the foundation and bronzer in that area. Not, however, with Iconic’s primer applied.
Too Faced’s better than sex collection is so named for its brilliance, and it has a loyal fanbase to attest to the fact. Putting the brand’s BTS waterproof liquid eyeliner to the test, I didn’t have much to complain about. I was able to achieve a quick winged liner on the first try; I didn’t see it budge throughout the day; and the liquid dried quickly enough post-application to prevent any imprinting on my eyelids.
When I first opened it, I wasn’t overly impressed with the slight dryness, but I’ve used plenty of eyeliners where it leaks kohl rapidly and is depleted within days. The perks of a dryer brush? Less overzealous strokes on my part.
Another product with a mass following, the Nars blush powder in orgasm is the blush to rival all others. Its powder base makes it perfect for moist skin in the heat, its ever-so-slight shimmer brings depth back to your complexion (when all those matte products leave you looking 2D), and its coral-y shade leaves the perfect flushed finish.
For me, this is one of the only blushes that I reach for ahead of a sweaty night out when I know my cream formulas will leave my cheeks before I’ve even left the house. You can top it up throughout without it looking overdone, one tiny pat of the product has heaps of pigment (so it’ll last you a lifetime). My favourite feature is that it’s drop-proof – I’ve had my very worn case of orgasm for nearly 10 years now, dropped it numerous times and had nary a smashed palette. Brilliant.
Kiko Milano’s lip markers are another product I’ve had to write a whole separate piece on as their staying power is unmatched. With a slightly odd felt tip-like applicator, the marker applies in a super thin layer akin to a dye and stains the skin for the whole day.
When weraing this, I have the perfect red lip for a full eight hours if not more. I layer mine over the top of a lip liner for a more precise application plus a little bit of over lining, and hey presto, your cherry-red lips will be drink-proof (I tested it) and hot weather-proof.
A product so effective at what it does, the GOAT of the beauty industry – Sali Hughes – has now (on the Nip Tuck podcast) credited it as the source of her flawless brows. I, too, use this brow gel every day and I’m not overstating its performance when I tell you it keeps your brow hairs in place like glue.
It’s not swim-proof, but it’s certainly sweat-proof and applies clear for a universal fit. It helps to define, tame and shape the brows and, when paired with a brow powder or pomade, makes for the best Cara Delevigne-level frown.
My only qualm? It does drag other prodcuts with it ever so slightly, so be prepared with the cotton buds for a quick sweep down the arch to clear up.
Yet another of my personal favourites, Eyeko’s lash alert mascara works wonders on floppy lashes. It’s waterproof without being advertised as such, defining and plumping, and will see you from morning through night in hot or cold weather.
The formula is the texture of toothpaste so dries quicker than some of the more water-heavy mascaras I’ve tried, and its price is verging on budget with Maybelline’s renowned sky high mascara only a couple of pounds behind.
Last, but not least, Kiko Milano’s eyeshadow sticks are some of my favourite picks for long-lasting lid coverage without spending the premium prices of Bobbi Brown and Victoria Beckham.
The formula is creamy but sets dry, has a good amount of playtime for blending with other colours and doesn’t cake into your eyelid crease. Likewise, it doesn’t budge when met with oily eyelids in high heat and, if your other eye products melt away throughout the day, the handy stick-type packaging makes this easy to apply when you’re on the go.
The products that made the final edit proved to be stubborn – in the best way – with their long-lasting qualities including waterproofing and even food-proofing in the case of the lip marker. While the 5pm after photo shows a light glow on my skin, I’m impressed with the staying power of everything from my Kiko Milano red lip to my Benefit hoola bronzer. The only products I reapplied? My Urban Decay all nighter waterproof setting powder and a touch of my day-to-day lip balm to keep the red colour evenly distributed.
Unfortunately, e.l.f’s halo glow bronzer didn’t wear well on a sweaty day, leaving my forehead looking patchy and separated, while Benefit’s benetint liquid blush disappeared altogether, leaving my cheeks looking a tad flat and lifeless.
