PS5 stock UK - live: Very restocks consoles this morning and Game bundles could drop soon
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Currys, Smyths Toys and more
Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Very and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. It could drop at Game this morning. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, we saw plenty of drops take place in December during the lead-up to Christmas from retailers including Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Very PS5 stock live
And just as we predicted it would do yesterday morning, Very PS5 stock has just gone live! Very has both the disc and digital edition consoles available, as well as bundles.
There is a waiting room at the moment, but we expect to see a PS5 disc edition console with a dualsense controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset bundle for £599.97 (Very.co.uk), as well as standalone consoles.
Sign up to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct
Finally, Sony has opened up registrations to buy a PS5 on the PlayStation Direct store to more than just US residents. Gamers in the UK can now register their interest to buy a PS5 from PS Direct and receive an exclusive invitation.
All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 8am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 10am.
PS3 games on PS5 news
Yesterday morning, we posted some intriguing news. PlayStation 3 games have been spotted on the PlayStation Store – a place where only PS4 games and PS5 games are supposed to live.
When you click on the PS3 game, however, you’ll be directed to PlayStation Now – the cloud gaming subscription service – which is expected to be rolled into PS Plus sometime this year. Just a bug? Or is Sony gearing up to launch PS3games on the PlayStation Store?
Sadly, this isn’t new. We’ve seen this bug before, like quite a few times before, so we don’t want to get your hopes up just yet. That said, we’re fully expecting some more news of the PlayStation Now and PS Plus merger to arrive imminently.
Game PS5 bundles could drop today or tomorrow
Game has just updated its PS5 bundles page, adding new release dates of 26 January. This indicates that the retailer could restock the PS5 today, tomorrow or Thursday.
For those that don’t know, release date basically means dispatch date – or the day your console will be shipped to your house.
Game roughly drops stock a week and a half before the stated release date, with the retailer sending out a tweet on the day of the drop.
We’ll inform you the very second we get confirmation from the retailer. The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account is predicting that the drop will take place today or Wednesday.
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Good morning PS5 hunters! Welcome back to the PS5 stock tracking liveblog where we’ve made it our duty to get you all a next-gen console.
Yesterday, we finally saw PlayStation Direct drop stock as the BT Shop’s restock trundled on. The PS5 is indeed still in stock at BT for any BT Broadband customers who haven’t ordered one yet. But who could restock today? We could also see some bundles drop at Game this morning!
We’ll be here all day bringing you the live stock updates, latest news and biggest retailer predictions. Let’s go get you a PS5.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
Finally! Another retailer besides the BT Shop has dropped the PS5 for the first time in over a week. While the restock at PlayStation Direct didn’t last very long, it’s good to see readers (who aren’t BT Broadband customers successfully check out with a console.
Of course, that PS5 disc edition bundle with a pulse 3D wireless headset and an extra dualsense controller is still in stock, but when is it ever not?
If you’re not a BT Broadband customer, don’t fret. We’re really hoping that Very is going to be the next retailer to drop stock tomorrow morning. Have a great evening and we’ll catch you then.
‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' PS5 review
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of our favourite games of 2021 and won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
“Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered,” our writer said in their review. “This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a flagship blockbuster for the PS5 era – review
Insomniac Games’ family-friendly action-platformer is a technical marvel with a good deal of charm
Looking for Fifa 22 on the PS5?
If you’re looking to buy the latest game in the Fifa franchise, then Currys is currently bundling the game with a midnight black dualsense controller for £10 less than usual.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 with an extra dualsense controller: Was £129, now £119, Currys.co.uk
Haven’t managed to pick up Fifa 22 on the PS5 yet? Now’s your chance! The newest entry in the Fifa franchise is here, complete with the integration of HyperMotion technology, making the beautiful game look more realistic than ever before. Plus, there’s new in-game mechanics like explosive sprint, and a new goalkeeper system. Currys is currently bundling the game with a midnight black PS5 dualsense controller for £119. All other retailers are selling this bundle for £129.
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X below.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
