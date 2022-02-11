The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Game stock delayed, but Amazon could drop next
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Smyths, Argos, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 stock could be delayed at Game, but Amazon could drop next. Read the rest of the article for more details.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. February has also been pretty slow. There wasn’t a single restock at all last week, but our fortunes are starting to change with drops from Smyths Toys and Very taking place so far this week, and many more predicted to arrive.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
Read our round-up of the 9 best 4K TVs for a needle-sharp viewing experience.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
When will Game restock the PS5?
We were expecting Game to drop the PS5 this week with bundles for the upcoming Playstation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West, but it appears that the stock update could be delayed according to Twitter account PS5StockAlertUK.
Things could change today so we’re still keeping a close eye on any developments from the retailer. We’ll let you know as soon as new stock becomes available.
Morning, PS5 trackers
Hello everyone and we’re back to close out the week with the PS5 stock tracker! We’ll be guiding you through all the latest stock developments of the PS5 before the week ends.
We’ve had a few sporadic drops this week from Very, Studio and Smyths, but as always, those drops tend to happen very suddenly and end very quickly.
Will we see another stock drop before the weekend? Stay with us for all the latest updates on PS5 stock, buying tips and which new games to try out on the new Sony console.
Live blog signing off
That’s the end of another quiet day on the PS5 hunting front. We saw a very brief restock at Studio this morning, but since then it’s been rather quiet - and the Game restock we were hoping for never materialised.
Still, just as the sun will rise again tomorrow, we’ll be up bright and early, ready to bring you the latest PS5 restocking news as soon as we have it.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
How to connect Discord to your PS4 and PS5
In May 2021 a partnership was announced between PlayStation and Discord, the popular instant messaging and voice chat service. Now, as of January 2022, the service is officially being rolled out across PlayStation consoles.
A blog post from Discord explains how to set up the service, which is done via your PlayStation Network account. Here’s what you need to do to get started:
- Open Discord and go to User Settings
- Go to Connections
- Select the PlayStation icon
- A browser window will pop up to authorise access to your PlayStation account. Use that to sign in.
- Once connected, two options will appear: ‘Display on profile’ and ‘display PlayStation Network as your status’. Choose one depending on your privacy preferences.
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
You sure can! The overwhelming majority of the PS4 games you own are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console.
If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs you own. We’ve compiled together a list of our favourite PS4 games, and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out.
‘Lego Star Wars’ PS5 release date
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first announced all the way back in 2019 to coincide with the release of the upcoming Rise of Skywalker film, but as we’ve come to expect from video games these days, due to frequent delays it was pushed back to “Spring 2022”.
But thankfully, on 20 January 2022, a new trailer was released, confirming that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive on Tuesday 5 April 2022.
Want to know more? Have a read of our explainer below.
‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ release date and characters revealed
‘The Skywalker Saga’ is the biggest Lego game to date. Here’s how you can pre-order it from Amazon, Argos, Game and more
How big is the PS5?
Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4.
But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end.
They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV.
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.