Two years on and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply-chain issues and the entire global economy teetering on a cliff edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.

Availability has improved massively in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder.

Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at Argos, Currys, EE, Scan, BT Shop, ShopTo and Hughes. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, as has a digital edition bundle at PlayStation Direct.

Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is rare.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.

