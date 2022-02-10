The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Studio restock sells out but Game could drop next
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Argos, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 is now sold out at Studio, but could drop at Game later today. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Follow live: Everything we expect to see at Nintendo Direct today
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. February has also been pretty slow. There wasn’t a single restock at all last week, but our fortunes are starting to change with drops from Smyths Toys and Very taking place so far this week, and many more predicted to arrive.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Can you buy a PS5 on the high street?
Yes and no. Some shops have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available so far this year. Your best options are Game and Smyths. The former has a Twitter account for each of its shops, used to tweet about when PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock becomes available. For your best chance of spotting a console at your local store, use this Twitter list to view every tweet from all of Game’s shops across the UK.
As for Smyths Toys, the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores, We occasionally see the odd console crop up here, but for now there’s no PS5 stock anywhere in the UK.
Studio is sold out again already
Will Game have a restock today?
There’s every chance that we’ll see a restock at Game today, and if the usual schedule is followed then the consoles will land online at around 10am – so keep your eyes peeled for the next hour or so. We last saw Game have a PS5 restock on 19 January, so its high time we saw more activity from the retailer.
Consoles are in stock at Studio right now
Good morning and welcome back to the PS5 restock live blog – and we have some good news for you, as the console is available at Studio right now! The PS5 disc edition is being sold as part of a bundle, priced at £554.99 and including both Spider-man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
There’s a queueing system in place, so be patient and don’t keep hitting the refresh button like a big virtual door knocker. We were let into the website after about 10-15 minutes, then had 10 minutes to complete the purchase. As of 9am, stock is still available.
PS5 stock trackers, signing off
And it all started out so well. We’ve had another quiet day here on the blog when it comes to restocks. Nothing from Amazon, and – more shockingly – nothing from Game.
Never mind, there’s still a good chance that we could see more consoles restock at Game tomorrow morning. We’ll be back online bright and early to bring you through all our PS5 predictions and the latest restocks. Ciao for now!
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5 today? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
Follow along with all the Nintendo Direct announcements
Look, we know we’re all Sony fanboys here, but this is a safe place. It’s OK if you love your Nintendo Switch just as much as your PS4 or your (non-existent) PS5. If you’re also a Nintendo loyalist, then you won’t want to want to miss the Nintendo Direct live-stream taking place this evening.
According to Nintendo, fans can expect up to 40 minutes of new information about upcoming titles launching in the first half of 2022. Want to follow along with all the latest? Head on over to our Nintendo Direct liveblog below.
Everything we expect to see at Nintendo Direct today – follow live
The live-stream is set to be packed with plenty of games. Follow our liveblog for all the latest updates on the new Kirby title, Triangle Strategy and more.
Save £19 on 'Horizon Forbidden West’ PS5
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ on PS4 pre-order with free PS5 upgrade: Was £59.99, now £50.99, Currys.co.uk
Currys is offering Horizon Forbidden West at a discounted rate when you use a voucher code at checkout. In order to redeem this offer all you have to do is simply add the game to your basket, and make sure to enter the offer code “ALOY15” at the payment stage so as not to unintentionally miss out.
Horizon Forbidden West will be the last title to receive the free PS5 upgrade treatment, meaning that all future PS5 games will require an upgrade fee if users purchased the PS4 version initially.
This Horizon Forbidden West deal saves you £19 on the big new PS5 game
Here’s how you can save money on the PS5’s next big release – Horizon Forbidden West – from retailers including, Argos, Currys, Amazon and more.
Samsung Galaxy S22 hands-on review
Samsung has just kicked off its Galaxy Unpacked event, and the company is set to unveil a whole new range of S22 smartphones. Want to watch the event while we track PS5 restocks in real-time for you? Call it a done deal. Here is the live-stream embedded below.
We’ve had a play with the smartphones ahead of the launch, and you can read all our initial Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra hands-on impressions below.
We’ve tested the new Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra – is it the new king of Android phones?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra is essentially a Galaxy Note in disguise. As pre-orders open at Samsung Unpacked, we review specs, features, price and release date
Want an Xbox series X instead?
We were so hopeful for another great day of restocks after the Smyths Toys and Very drops on Monday and Tuesday, but that doesn’t seem to have happened. We do have some good news for those of you looking for Microsoft’s next-gen console, however.
If you’re on the hunt for the Xbox series X, then the console is currently in stock at Asda, the Microsoft Store and EE. Want to find out how to get it? Head on over to our Xbox series X restock liveblog below.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X? Here’s where to find one in stock today
How can you find an Xbox series X in stock today? We’re bringing you live UK restock alerts, console news and Xbox updates from Very, Currys, Argos and more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.