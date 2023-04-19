Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix has served many of us well as a revolutionary streaming service over the years. But, now, whispers of more and more users wishing to cancel their membership are beginning to circulate, following the announcement that Netflix will begin clamping down on password sharing.

While membership guidelines have always stated a Netflix account is for people living together in a single household, the company is taking a tougher stance going forwards. In February, the company started charging an extra fee to users in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain if they wanted to give access to their account to people outside their household.

Now, in a quarterly earnings report, Netflix has revealed it will be pushing forward with its paid account-sharing feature in more territories between now and June. “In Q1, we launched paid sharing in four countries and are pleased with the results,” Netflix said. “We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2.”

In Canada, an extra sub-account costs $7.99 (£4.79). While it’s unclear if the broad rollout will include the UK, it’s only a matter of time before UK users are forced to pay extra for sharing their Netflix account with their mates or any children still mooching off their parents’ (or more financially secure family members’) Netflix subscriptions – whether that be via a smart TV, laptop, tablet, games console or smartphone device.

If you’re frustrated that the platform is going in a new direction or you’re finding that there’s a larger variety of streaming services to choose from nowadays, everyone should know the steps they need to take, should they wish to cancel their Netflix subscription. We’ve got all the details on how to cancel your subscription, as well as the range of other services on offer.

Read more: How much does an Amazon Prime membership cost?

How much does a Netflix subscription cost?

Netflix offers a range of subscription options to cater to its various members’ needs. Plans vary from ‘basic with adverts’, which has a starting cost of £4.99 a month, up to premium, which will set streamers back £15.99 a month – although there are plenty of benefits to the higher-tier package.

The Netflix website specifies that an account is for “people who live together in a single household”, however, previously, it has been a case of the account holder verifying different log ins. With the latest news on the streaming service cracking down on password-sharing, maintaining access to others’ Netflix accounts is to become trickier.

Read more: Details on how to sign up to a Disney+ account

How to cancel your Netflix subscription

If you’re not a fan of the new developments when it comes to the subscription rules, it is possible to cancel your Netflix membership at any time.

Cancelling your membership is very simple – it just involves logging in to your Netflix account and clicking on one of the profiles created. Upon clicking the profile icon in the top right-hand corner, you will be directed to your ‘My Account’ page, where you can see all details relating to your Netflix account and membership.

From there, click on ‘cancel membership’ in the first section on ‘Membership and Billing’. It is important to note that simply signing out of your Netflix account or deleting the app from your smartphone or other device will not result in your membership being cancelled.

Read more: Check out these streaming services in the UK

Netflix alternatives: Other streaming platforms to try

Disney+

Disney+ is one of the newer streaming platforms to hit the UK but – thanks to the global media giant’s unmatched back catalogue of TV shows and movies, as well as its competitive price plan – it’s just become the most popular (it probably didn’t hurt that the timing of its launch coincided with the first UK Covid-19 lockdown, either).

In the UK, Disney+ costs £7.99 per month or an annual sum of £79.90, which is a saving of £15.98. That means you essentially get 12 months for the price of 10.

In February 2021, Disney+ expanded its catalogue with content from Star, and increased the price of its subscription from £5.99 per month to its current price of £7.99.

Sign up to Disney+ online now

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus launched in the UK and Ireland on 22 June 2022. Sky Q customers with a Sky Cinema subscription were able to receive the new channel as a free upgrade – costing £6.99 per month (or £69.90 per year) for viewers without Sky Cinema.

Paramount Plus includes more than 30,000 episodes and movies from channels such as CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

Sign up to Paramount Plus online now

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime arrived in the UK back in 2007, giving Prime members access to one-day shipping perks when shopping online at the retailer, as well as streaming TV shows and films.

Previously priced at £7.99 a month (or £79 a year), from September 2022, the price went up to £8.99 a month or £95 if you choose to pay annually – an increase of 20 per cent. This was the first time Amazon raised the price of Prime since 2014.

However, if you only want to access Prime Video, this is priced at a discounted £5.99 a month.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Video online now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Compare the best broadband and tv deals with Independent compare

Want to secure your location before surfing and streaming online? Take a look at the best VPN services in the UK