PS5 UK stock – live: Latest restock news from Asda, BT, Smyths and more
Follow along for the latest stock intel from AO, Currys, Amazon and many more
Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – twice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
BT Shop restock PS5 news
Rumours are circulating that BT Shop might restock today.
But, it’ll only be available to BT Broadband customers. And you need an access code to buy the console. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, this can be found on your MyBT portal. Just log in, scroll down to the “Your Offers” section and click on the PS5.
You can also register your interest on the BT website. You’ll receive an email containing an access code that will take you directly to the order page where you can buy a PS5 when it goes live. It’s basically the same method as above, but with less steps. You’ll need your account details for both.
Where is the PS5 in stock in the UK?
Good morning! Welcome back to yet another week of PS5 stock tracking.
Currently, the elusive console is out of stock at all retailers. But this could soon change. And of course, we’re on hand throughout the day to alert you to when restocks drop.
Could it be Asda or Smyths next? It’s all to play for.
