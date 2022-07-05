The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Currys, BT and EE restocks available now
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Very, Game, Amazon and more
Update 4 July: The PS5 is in stock at Base, the BT Shop, Currys and EE for existing EE customers. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously tough to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, we’re also playing close attention to the tech giant’s website this week.
Despite restocks becoming more regular, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Are you still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
PS5 price
How much does the PS5 cost? Well, that depends on which one you’re after. Should you wish to get your hands on the disc edition, the standalone console will cost you £449.99. As for the PS5 digital edition, it is cheaper at £349.99. However, as it stands there are no standalone consoles in stock, with all the restocks currently just bundles. If you’re looking to get just the PS5 on its own, we’re here to help and will continue to search for one for you though.
Good morning from your PS5 stock checker
Hello and welcome back to yet another day of PS5 stock checking. It’s good news if you’re looking for the next-gen console because it’s currently in stock in a range of different retailers. The cheapest price we’ve seen so far this morning is from BT Shop, where you can buy the console with an additional controller for £508.98 (Bt.com).
Throughout the day we’ll be keeping you very much in the know with the latest news and intel, enjoy!
PS5 tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today! We’ve seen bundles available from Very, Base, the BT Shop, Currys and EE wih more stock expected to arrive later this week.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on all the retailers to make sure that you’re able to get your hands on the cheapest PS5 bundle. Currently, you can shop the best deal from Very with their Horizon Forbidden West bundle coming to a total of £499.99. We’ll be back with the blog first thing tomorrow morning, see you then!
PS5 bundle available from Base
This bundle from Base has plenty of accessories included and has a total saving of over £44, but it doesn’t come cheap.
Included in the bundle is a standard edition PS5, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, an extra dualsense controller, a 3D pulse audio headset in black and a charging stand for a total of £720.24.
What games are coming to PS5 in 2022?
Summer is always a busy time for game announcements as we start seeing release dates appear for later in the year. Some of the big announcements from Summer Games Fest include Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6.
There’s a lot of ground to cover in the coming months so luckily we’ve compiled a list together of all the games that we’re looking forward to playing this year. Read our full guide on all the upcoming PS5 titles for 2022.
These are the PS5 games we’re looking forward to in 2022
Playstation 5 users will be able to enjoy upcoming titles such as ‘Resident Evil 4’, ‘The Last of Us Part One’ and ‘Forspoken’
Can you expand the PS5 storage?
The PS5 standard edition comes with 825GB of useable storage to download all the latest games but as you might be aware, they can pack quite a bit of heft. For example, Gran Turismo 7 on the PS5 (£58.95, Amazon.co.uk) has a file size of over 89GB, over a tenth of the console’s capacity.
Luckily, there’s an easy way to expand your total storage, simply by popping off the PS5’s cover and installing an internal SSD. Currently, there’s one available from Amazon with over 52 per cent off (£124.98, Amazon.co.uk) that adds 1TB of extra space to your console and it’s one of our favourite accessories for the PS5.
Can you get a PS5 on Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day kicks off on 12 and 13 July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza next week. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on PlayStation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, but are we likely to see PS5 consoles made available as part of the event?
The early Prime Day deals kicked off on 21 June, which also happened to be on the same day as Amazon’s last PS5 drop. While this may have been a coincidence we are expecting Amazon to make at least one drop every month, so maybe we’ll see some more consoles arrive for the event?
Even if that’s hopeful thinking, we’ve already seen plenty of great deals on other PS5 games and accessories, such as pre-orders for the upcoming horror title The Callisto Protocol for £45.95 (Amazon.co.uk), the cheapest we’ve managed to find the game so far. Find out more about the best early Amazon Prime Day gaming deals ahead of next week.
The best gaming deals to expect this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. Find out how to shop the best gaming deals and what discounts we can expect on games, headsets, consoles and more
PS5 bundle available from BT Shop
BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
Right now, BT customers will be able to pick up the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for £499.99.
PS5 in stock at EE
The PS5 is also in stock at EE! In order to get the console, you need to be an EE pay monthly customer and it’s only available via EE’s “Add to Plan” service, which you will pay over 11 months interest-free. There’s also a £10 payment up front.
Right now, you can pick up a PS5 with Horizon Forbidden West for £52 a month (Ee.com).
