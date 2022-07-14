Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1657790983

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

PS5 stock – live: Very restocks the standalone console as AO and BT drops continue

Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Smyths Toys, Currys , Amazon and more

Alex Lee
Thursday 14 July 2022 10:29
Comments
<p>Here’s where you can buy the elusive console this July </p>

Here’s where you can buy the elusive console this July

(The Independent)

Update 14 July: The PS5 is in stock at Very, AO, BT Shop and Studio. It has sold out at EE. Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to procure. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 has pretty much been in stock in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.

We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks are become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye. And digital consoles (bundles included)? Well, those have basically vanished from the face of the earth. But fear not, because we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below: 

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

1657789831

AO is the only retailer currently selling the digital edition console

(AO)

On the hunt for the digital edition console? Only one retailer is selling it right now, and that’s AO, but only as part of a bundle, and it’s not the cheapest one we’ve come across.

You can currently get a PS5 digital edition console with an extra controller and a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for £469. The digital edition console on its own costs £359.99 – so you’re essentially paying an extra £110 for the controller and 12-month PS Plus membership.

You’re technically not saving any money, but not losing any money either – a white dualsense controller costs £59.99, while a 12-month PS Plus membership costs £49.99.

Buy now from AO

Alex Lee14 July 2022 10:10
1657788102

Very restocks the standalone disc edition console

The PS5 is currently in stock at Very, and it is the best place to buy the console if you’re after a standalone disc edition machine without any extra accessories or games.

It costs £449.99 (Very.co.uk), making it the only place to stock the standalone disc console this morning. Of course, the retailer also sells a bunch of Horizon Forbidden West bundles, starting at £499.99 (Very.co.uk).

Buy the disc edition console from Very

Buy a PS5 bundle at Very

Alex Lee14 July 2022 09:41
1657786531

Where can you buy the PS5 right now?

Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters, your favourite stock trackers are back. After a busy few days of deal hunting for Amazon Prime Day, we’re back online to help secure you a PS5 – at the best possible price.

The PS5 is currently in stock at several retailers this morning, with Very dropping standalone disc and digital consoles and AO restocking a digital edition bundle. The restock at the BT Shop continues to trundle on as the restocks from EE and Studio continue. Stick around and we’ll round-up the cheapest deals available.

Alex Lee14 July 2022 09:15

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in