Update 14 July: The PS5 is in stock at Very, AO, BT Shop and Studio. It has sold out at EE. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to procure. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 has pretty much been in stock in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks are become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye. And digital consoles (bundles included)? Well, those have basically vanished from the face of the earth. But fear not, because we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
AO is the only retailer currently selling the digital edition console
On the hunt for the digital edition console? Only one retailer is selling it right now, and that’s AO, but only as part of a bundle, and it’s not the cheapest one we’ve come across.
You can currently get a PS5 digital edition console with an extra controller and a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for £469. The digital edition console on its own costs £359.99 – so you’re essentially paying an extra £110 for the controller and 12-month PS Plus membership.
You’re technically not saving any money, but not losing any money either – a white dualsense controller costs £59.99, while a 12-month PS Plus membership costs £49.99.
Very restocks the standalone disc edition console
The PS5 is currently in stock at Very, and it is the best place to buy the console if you’re after a standalone disc edition machine without any extra accessories or games.
It costs £449.99 (Very.co.uk), making it the only place to stock the standalone disc console this morning. Of course, the retailer also sells a bunch of Horizon Forbidden West bundles, starting at £499.99 (Very.co.uk).
Where can you buy the PS5 right now?
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters, your favourite stock trackers are back. After a busy few days of deal hunting for Amazon Prime Day, we’re back online to help secure you a PS5 – at the best possible price.
The PS5 is currently in stock at several retailers this morning, with Very dropping standalone disc and digital consoles and AO restocking a digital edition bundle. The restock at the BT Shop continues to trundle on as the restocks from EE and Studio continue. Stick around and we’ll round-up the cheapest deals available.
