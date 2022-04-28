With just a couple of days left of the month, who else could restock the console? (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, after selling out at EE. It could restock at Game next. Read on for more information.

It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, scratching our heads and struggling desperately to find a console. Why? It’s all thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Let’s hope the momentum continues as we speed towards the end of the month and towards May.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more: