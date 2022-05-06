The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game’s cheapest bundle is still available to buy now
Keep up to date with the latest drops from Very, Game, Argos and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at Game. Currys could restock next. Read on for more information.
It’s hard to believe that almost a year and a half has passed since the PS5 first launched on UK shores, yet we’re all still here, scouring retailers for an elusive console.
The ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has to thank for it. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store. And when consoles do finally arrive, they are often snapped up in a matter of minutes.
But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, seeing restocks from PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, let’s hope May will be just as fruitful.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
The cheapest PS5 bundle is still in stock at Game
All righty, we’ve had a look through Game’s website again this morning and it appears the retailer’s cheapest bundle is still in stock right now! You’ll be hard pressed to find a console any cheaper than this from any other retailer right now, so it’s worth the purchase.
It’s the PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West (£519.98, Game.co.uk). If you pre-order it now, it will be shipped on 10 May.
PS5 stock trackers, activate
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday! Welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog, where we’ve made it our mission to secure you all a brand-spanking new console from all the major retailers – no scalpers or third-party sellers here.
We’ll be with you all morning, bringing the live restock updates as they happen. It’s been two weeks and the PS5 is still in stock at Game. But could any more retailers restock soon? You’ll have to wait and see! Let’s go console hunting.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
And so concludes another day of PS5 stock tracking action. It’s becoming increasingly evident that there is limited appetite for PS5 bundles, yet retailers keep on churning them out.
Whenever retailers like Game, the BT Shop and Currys drop bundles, they always remain in stock for days on end. But when Argos or Amazon restocks the PS5, consoles sell out within minutes, and that’s probably because they only sell standalone consoles.
Alas, we’ll be back tomorrow morning to hunt down some of those standalone consoles (if we can). Join us back here tomorrow and we’ll walk you through it all. If you do want a bundle though, lots are still in stock at Game.
Is the PS5 digital edition in stock anywhere?
Sadly not. While there are indeed digital edition bundles listed on Game’s website, when you try and add them to your basket, you get an error message telling you that it’s out of stock.
Right now, your best bet is still the PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West (£519.98, Game.co.uk). If you pre-order it now, it will be shipped on 10 May.
Get ‘Fifa 22’ for free right now
This might be the best game PS Plus has had in...years. Fifa 22 (usually £69.99, Playstation.com) is free for PS Plus subscribers right now, and can be downloaded on both the PS4 and PS5.
It’s the latest instalment in the longstanding Fifa franchise and contains new features such as “HyperMotion” technology and a new option to create your own club in career mode.
Read our guide to find out what else is free for PS Plus subscribers in May 2022.
How to play Fifa 22 for free on PlayStation
PS Plus users can get up to three games through the service every month for their Sony Playstation 4 and 5 consoles.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X?
All right, so you might be stuck with a PS5 bundle for now, but if you’re after an Xbox series X and just want to buy the console on its own, you’re spoilt for choice.
The Xbox series X is in stock at the Microsoft Store, Smyths Toys and George at Asda. The pay-monthly Xbox All Access scheme is also available at EE, Asda and 4gadgets. Basically, if you want a standalone console, you’re not going to have to go hunting for it. More details below:
On the hunt for an Xbox series X? Here’s when retailers expect more stock
Find out when the Xbox series X is back in stock at Argos and where to buy or pre-order the new console from Microsoft, Game, Currys, Amazon and Very
‘Trek to Yomi’ review
The embargo has lifted, and our review of the action-packed Trek to Yomi is in. If you want to read our full thoughts, click on the article below. But here’s a snippet for those wanting a brief synopsis:
“Trek to Yomi is a compelling enough story that makes strong use of cinematic techniques to tell a samurai tale in a novel way,” our writer said in their review. “Its approach could easily be imagined on the silver screen but its interactive medium makes for a compelling combat-heavy side scroller with enough mechanical depth to warrant multiple playthroughs.”
Trek to Yomi is a samurai side-scroller with style and substance – review
Trek to Yomi is a samurai game that leans full-tilt into its cinematic influences. Here’s what we thought of its gameplay, story, presentation and more
When could Very restock the PS5 next?
Ah Very, our favourite dark horse retailer. While Very only really ever restocks the PS5 once a month, its drops tend to last quite a while, its website is easy to use, and it often (though not always) sells the standalone console.
We last saw a Very restock take place on 20 and 21 April, so it might not be restocking until next week at the earliest, as it usually waits 3-4 weeks between drops. If there aren’t any bank holidays around to mess up its schedule, then the retailer usually drops on a Tuesday morning. Earmark 9 May and 16 May. We’ll be keeping an eagle eye on the retailer in any case.
When could PlayStation Direct restock the PS5 next?
PlayStation Direct uses an invitation system to dish out the PS5, similar to BT. by inviting some lucky PSN users to buy the console before the rest of the public. Stock usually goes live from around 9am, and then the retailer opens orders up for everyone else at around 11am. But how do you get an invitation?
All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 9.30am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 11am.
We last saw a drop at the retailer on 20 April. It’s recently started restocking the console twice a month, and we could see another drop this week or next. Keep an eye on the blog and we’ll let you know if we hear more.
PS5 price
If you’re wondering whether the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 disc edition bundle at Game is worth it, then we’re here to do the maths for you. The PS5 disc edition on its own costs £449.99. Horizon Forbidden West usually retails for £69.99. Add them together and you get the cost of the cheapest PS5 bundle available at Game (£519.98, Game.co.uk).
You can buy Horizon Forbidden West on its own for £54.99 on the Amazon website (Amazon.co.uk), but for now, this Game bundle is your best choice if you want to buy a PS5 console.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
