The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Currys could restock consoles this week – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Game, John Lewis, Amazon and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Currys this week. Read on for more information.
Spring is here. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and it’s still ridiculously hard to buy a PS5. What’s new? Well over a year since its launch, we’re all still struggling thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and it’s still a challenge a year and a half on.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Argos restocked the PS5 on Friday night
So, this is one we ended up missing on Friday because we’d logged off for the weekend (woe is us), but the PS5 did eventually drop at Argos, and we think the retailer must have messed up its system somehow.
The PS5 went live at around 6pm, and it usually goes live at around 6am in the morning. There was a lot of drama on the ol’ social media, so we’re slightly pleased to have missed it. It sounded like a right nightmare.
Who could restock the PS5 this week?
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you all had a grand weekend. It was an incredible few days for restocks last week, with PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys, Game and Argos all restocking the console.
If you didn’t manage to secure one, fret not. We’ll be here all week bringing you the live restock updates as and when they happen, as well as any tips, rumours and predictions you need to know. We’ve currently got our eye on Currys . Ready to bag yourselves a console? Sit yourselves down here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.