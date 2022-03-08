The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
UPDATE: The PS5 has sold out at Very, Littlewoods and AO. A restock at PlayStation Direct could take place later this morning. It could also restock at Argos and Currys this week. Read on for more information.
Gran Turismo 7 has finally arrived on the PS5, and it joins the release of other next-gen titles like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West in 2022. We reviewed Gran Turismo 7 last week where we called the game “an unbeatable racing experience.”
While new PS5 games are continuing to drop thick and fast, it’s still unbelievably difficult to get your hands on the console itself. Well over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in March 2022, it’s still incredibly difficult to secure a PS5.
While the last couple of weeks of February were both pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, it still managed to be the worst month for restocks since we started tracking consoles back in May 2021, with only 12 drops taking place throughout the month. Our hope now is that March will be the month we start to see retailers really delivering the goods. And so far, that looks to have been the case, with restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys and ShopTo occurring last week.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
AO PS5 stock sells out
Aaaand it’s gone, whew, that was a quick restock. The PS5 has now sold out at AO. Well done to anyone who managed to secure a PS5 from the retailer.
Still searching? It is still in stock at Very and Littlewoods, and could be about to drop at PlayStation Direct.
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ PS5 review
Curious about those Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundles at AO and Very? We absolutely loved our time with the game pre-release. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden Westto find out more.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
The PS5 is now in stock at AO
And another retailer has joined the party! The PS5 is now in stock at AO. You can get a PlayStation 5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 for £590 (Ao.com)
People are beginning to check out at Very
Having a peek at the ol social media, it seems like people are finally being able to check out with a PS5 at Very, though the standalone console may have already sold out. Stuck in the waiting room? You shouldn’t have too long left to wait now before it’s your turn.
There are still a bunch of bundles left on the website, so if you’re looking to package your console with Horizon Forbidden West or Gran Turismo 7, this is the time do it.
The PS5 is also in stock at Littlewoods, but don’t buy it
The PS5 is also in stock at Littlewoods, the sister company of Very, but as usual, the retailer has heavily inflated its prices. Stock will last quite a while, but we’d recommend purchasing a console from Very if you’re not in a hurry.
Littlewoods is selling the disc edition for £589.99 – that’s well over the recommended retail price.
A PlayStation Direct PS5 update
People who received a PS5 invitation from PlayStation Direct are currently taking their sweet time, browsing between two options – a PS5 disc edition console and a PS5 digital edition console, maybe even a face plate or a new controller. Who knows?
Once they wrap up their shopping at around 11am, the waiting room should open up for everyone else. PlayStation Direct is the best place to find a standalone console without having to pay extra for a bundle.
Still waiting for the Very queue to end? Us too, but rest assured we’ll let you know once we can all scramble in and buy a console.
What PS5 bundles are available at Very?
Sitting in Very’s waiting room is always a bit like being funnelled into the waiting room for a gig. We have to wait until the main act is ready for us before we’re all let in. We’ll let you know the minute the doors open though. We expect the standalone console to sell out quickly.
The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account is reporting that, when you do get through, these are the PS5 bundles you’ll be able to buy, with consoles delivered made by 15 March:
- PS5 disc edition standalone (£449.99, Very.co.uk)
- PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West (£519.98, Very.co.uk)
- PS5 bundle with Gran Turismo 7 (£519.98, Very.co.uk)
- PS5 bundle with Gran Turismo 7 and a white dualsense controller (£579.97, Very.co.uk)
The PS5 is now in stock at Very
And it’s here! Very PS5 stock is now live! The retailer has opened the waiting room for the disc edition consoles, and we’re expecting to see some bundles land too.
Last time, Very sold a PS5 disc edition console with a dualsense controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset for £599.97 (Very.co.uk). The waiting room should open up in roughly half an hour. Get your credit card details ready.
Could Very also restock the PS5 today?
Very is a pretty reliable retailer when it comes to PS5 restocks – it usually likes to drop stock on a Tuesday, sometime in the first half of the month. Do you know what day it is?
It’s been exactly a month since the retailer last restocked the console on 8 February, and it tends to leave a four-week gap between drops, meaning it’s very likely that the retailer could restock this morning.
Consoles usually arrive between 9-10am, so keep your eyes glued to the blog. The retailer sells both standalone disc edition consoles and disc bundles, but you won’t be able to browse the list until stock actually goes live.
It takes the page down when all stock is sold out, so any Very links on the liveblog will send you to the homepage rather than the PS5 page, but this will kick into action when we’re in stock.
What time will PlayStation Direct restock the PS5?
Yesterday afternoon, PlayStation Direct invited a select few PSN users to buy the PS5. The restock will be taking place today from 9.30am until 11am, but those without an invitation should be able to buy the console from 11am onwards, so don’t worry if you didn’t get on the guest list.
But how do you get an invitation in the first place? All you have to do is register your interest on PlayStation Direct with your PSN details and you’ll be in with a chance of getting an exclusive invitation.
