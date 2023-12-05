Five exciting details you may have missed in GTA 6 trailer

The highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has arrived - earlier than expected.

Following a leak on Monday (4 December), Rockstar Games dropped their teaser a day early - sending fans on social media wild.

The 90-second trailer already has 54 million views in less than 12 hours on YouTube, and it is packed full of action.

Some scenes - like the confirmation of a return to Vice City and the franchise’s first female protagonist - have been heavily rumoured for a while.

But there are some big surprises too.

Here are five exciting details you may have missed from the GTA VI trailer.