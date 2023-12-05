Resident Evil 4’s brand-new VR mode just days away from release

The Resident Evil 4 remake will be getting a free update that adds a virtual reality mode to the game.

Playstation 5 owners with Playstation VR 2 will get the update on 8 December 2023, which translates the game’s classic zombie survival campaign fully into VR and gives the iconic horror franchise its scariest experience yet.

The game’s developers, Capcom, said that players will experience “heightened realism,” thanks to PSVR 2’s Sense technology.

The update will include full support for PSVR 2’s 4K HDR displays, making it an experience not for the faint of heart.