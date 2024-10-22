Myprotein advent calendar
- Myprotein advent calendar: £59.99
- Worth: More than £80
- Number of days: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: Myprotein protein shaker, Myprotein layered protein bars, Myprotein flavour drops, Myprotein crew socks, Myprotein multivitamin gummies
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Wide variety of flavours to try
- Great design
- Bonus items such as multivitamin gummies and flavour drops
- Take note
- Lots of single-serving samples
- Lack of product variety
If you like protein powders and bars, you’re going to love the Myprotein advent calendar. Day one kicks off with a shaker, allowing you to enjoy the nine different protein shake sample sachets that follow over the next 25 days. There are also 11 bars inside, as well as more surprising fitness inclusions in the remaining four drawers.
As someone who’s stuck with standard chocolate-flavoured shakes for most of their lifting years, it was fun to branch out and try other types and tastes. Cinnamon danish? Go on then.
Alongside the brand’s popular impact whey protein, there’s also the chance to sample its clear whey, as well as several options from its Myvegan range; namely, the clear protein, plant protein superblend and clear protein superblend. The refreshingly sharp pineapple clear whey was an unexpected highlight, earning a spot in my next supplement haul.
Among the 11 protein bars, there’s a mixture of Myprotein’s layered bars and impact bars. Each one serves up 20g of protein and is sure to satisfy those with a sweet tooth who might be missing a more traditional chocolate advent calendar.
A couple of the flavours cropped up twice, but the variety on offer still allowed me to taste-test plenty of products I hadn’t tried before.
The headline act on day 25 (what should be Christmas day, if you stick to the rules) is the Jelly Belly buttered popcorn layered bar. Given this came about through a limited edition collaboration between Myprotein and Jelly Belly, two brands with a knack for producing sweet things, it had a surprisingly understated flavour. It couldn’t topple the simple triple chocolate option, which was my personal favourite.
Finally, there were the four less predictable inclusions. Previous Myprotein advent calendars have included a recovery ball (£6, Myprotein.com) and a peanut butter pouch, so I was intrigued to see what these could be.
What I found was a tub of 30 multivitamin gummies, a pre-workout sample, a plush pair of crew socks and Myprotein’s sugar-free toffee flavour drops, which you can use to add some extra sweetness to your protein shakes, porridge or any other recipe you see fit. All in all, a decent haul for any gym goer.