The 2025 edition of the Cheltenham Festival comes to a close with Gold Cup day, the blue-riband event of jump-racing that headlines another bumper afternoon of racing on Friday.

After three days of thrilling action, big odds winners and a fitting tribute to the late jockey Michael O’Sullivan the festival is set up perfectly for a spectacular conclusion.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the festival’s main event, and in 2025 it sees Galopin Des Champs going for a hattrick of wins having been victorious in 2023 and 2024.

And there’s plenty more action on the final day too, including the Triumph Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle.

Key races on day four

Key races on day four

Triumph Hurdle 2025

History: This is one of the most prestigious races for novice hurdlers and often acts as a precursor for those intending to run in the Champion Hurdle the following year. Four horses have gone on to complete the double, while two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll won this race in 2014.

Triumph Hurdle betting: No trainer has won this race more than Nicky Henderson (7) and his best hope could be Lulamba, who won well on his British debut at Ascot and enters the race at 2/1.

East India Dock romped to victory in the Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham last November and won last time out at the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle in late January. That makes for a serious contender and he’s the marginal favourite on horse racing betting sites.

Perhaps interestingly, the last four winners of the Triumph Hurdle have all run in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown, though neither East India Dock nor Lulamba did this year.

If you prefer to bet in accordance with recent history, then Hello Neighbour could offer value at 11/2, having won the Spring Juvenile Hurdle in early February.

County Hurdle 2025

History: This race has a history of being one of the hardest to predict of the entire Festival, with seven of the last 10 winners going off at double-digit prices. It’s run over the same distance as the Champion Hurdle and former County Hurdle winner State Man completed the double last year with victory in the Grade 1 showpiece.

County Hurdle betting: Willie Mullins has won five of the past 10 County Hurdles and could be mob-handed for the 2025 edition, including running last year’s winner Absurde (11/2).

McLaurey, trained by former jockey Emmet Mullins, is also offered at 15/2.

Dan Skelton has a strong record in this race too and his best hope could be Valgrand. He’s priced at 8/1 in the County Hurdle odds, along with Ethical Diamond.

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle 2025

History: This race has become a stepping stone on the path to stardom for several horses, producing Gold Cup and Stayers’ Hurdle winners aplenty since being added to the Cheltenham card. Bobs Worth and Minello Indo both won this race before going on to Gold Cup success.

The favourite hasn’t won this race since Fishers Cross in 2013 and the last four winners have all gone off at odds of 14/1 or bigger.

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle odds: In terms of Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle tips, The Big Westerner has the unwanted tag of pre-race favourite at 9/2, but having won on his last three runs over hurdles.

Jet Blue and Jasmin De Vaux are both priced at 8/1 with Wingmen at 9/1 the last of the single-digit contenders.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Odds 2025

History: This is the most prestigious race of the entire Festival, with competitors battling it out for a share of the £625,000 prize fund over a gruelling three miles and two and a half furlongs, and 22 fences.

Experience and class tend to be the keys to success here, with most Gold Cup winners having a Grade 1 win and a Festival victory to their name. Irish horses also tend to do well with nine of the last 10 Gold Cups heading back to Ireland.

Cheltenham Gold Cup betting: Galopin Des Champs is the heavy Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite having won the last two editions, and is bidding to emulate Best Mate by winning three in a row. He’s looked solid in his outings this season and has already seen off one of his main rivals, Face To File. In terms of Cheltenham Gold Cup odds, he’s a best-price of 8/15.

Face To File was switched to Thursday’s Ryanair Chase so King George VI Chase winner Banbridge (9/2) should be Galopin Des Champs’s biggest threat, although he doesn’t have a great record at Cheltenham and could be found out over this distance.

Monty’s Star also deserves respect despite being an outsider at 14/1, having only lost to Spillane's Tower and Fact to File in Grade One races last season.

Free bets for Cheltenham day 4

