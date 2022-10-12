Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Garnier’s make-up busting micellar water is more than 40% off in Amazon Prime Day 2

Good deals are still up for grabs, this Garnier buy proves just that

Helen Wilson-Beevers,Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:57
<p>We can already smell the roses </p>

We can already smell the roses

(iStock/ The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day has made a reappearance at a rather surprising time, livening up autumn with a bunch of bargains ready to buy. Officially named the Prime Early Access Sale, we’re seeing great savings across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops and more just as we do in the summer months.

You might be looking to save big and bag a bargain on pricer items like a Shark vacuum cleaner, Fitbit, or Amazon own device products, but don’t let that deter you from taking a peek at small savings too – look after the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves, after all.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

There’s cash reductions all over the shop, and these also apply to everyday beauty and haircare essentials. CeraVe, ghd, Philips and more have already joined the beauty bargain bucket, and Garnier is now getting in on the action too.

We’ve spotted a 41 per cent saving on one of our favourite daily skincare staples, the Garnier micellar rose cleansing water.

Read on to find out more about the popular product price drop, as we liken it to one of our tried and tested favourites – we can smell the roses just thinking about it.

Read more:

Garnier micellar rose cleansing water for dull skin: Was £8.99, now £5.32, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This bumper 700ml bottle of Garnier micellar cleansing water currently comes with a decent size discount. Designed to cleanse skin prone to sensitivity in particular, simply sweep across skin using a make-up remover pad.

A multi-tasking skincare buy, it should remove dirt, pollution and make-up on your face, eyes and lips. There’s no need for rinsing, making your morning and evening routine even quicker. The formula is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free too, which you’ll appreciate if you have easily irritated skin.

We named a very similar product the best budget buy in our best micellar waters round-up (and that was before the impressive price saving), where our tester said, “one cotton pad worth of product can lift a full face of make-up without the need for scrubbing your skin raw”. Our reviewer also added, it’s been one of their beauty staples for years, simultaneously removing make-up and soothing skin.

It’s safe to say, this 41 per cent saving is soothing for both our skin and our budget. Just be quick, as Prime Day 2 ends at midnight.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on hairdryers and other offers on beauty tech, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in