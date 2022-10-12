Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day has made a reappearance at a rather surprising time, livening up autumn with a bunch of bargains ready to buy. Officially named the Prime Early Access Sale, we’re seeing great savings across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops and more just as we do in the summer months.

You might be looking to save big and bag a bargain on pricer items like a Shark vacuum cleaner, Fitbit, or Amazon own device products, but don’t let that deter you from taking a peek at small savings too – look after the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves, after all.

There’s cash reductions all over the shop, and these also apply to everyday beauty and haircare essentials. CeraVe, ghd, Philips and more have already joined the beauty bargain bucket, and Garnier is now getting in on the action too.

We’ve spotted a 41 per cent saving on one of our favourite daily skincare staples, the Garnier micellar rose cleansing water.

Read on to find out more about the popular product price drop, as we liken it to one of our tried and tested favourites – we can smell the roses just thinking about it.

Garnier micellar rose cleansing water for dull skin: Was £8.99, now £5.32, Amazon.co.uk

This bumper 700ml bottle of Garnier micellar cleansing water currently comes with a decent size discount. Designed to cleanse skin prone to sensitivity in particular, simply sweep across skin using a make-up remover pad.

A multi-tasking skincare buy, it should remove dirt, pollution and make-up on your face, eyes and lips. There’s no need for rinsing, making your morning and evening routine even quicker. The formula is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free too, which you’ll appreciate if you have easily irritated skin.

We named a very similar product the best budget buy in our best micellar waters round-up (and that was before the impressive price saving), where our tester said, “one cotton pad worth of product can lift a full face of make-up without the need for scrubbing your skin raw”. Our reviewer also added, it’s been one of their beauty staples for years, simultaneously removing make-up and soothing skin.

It’s safe to say, this 41 per cent saving is soothing for both our skin and our budget. Just be quick, as Prime Day 2 ends at midnight.

