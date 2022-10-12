Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day has swung back around, albeit in a slightly different format to the one we all know and love. Doubling up on the two-day sales bonanza, the online retailer has launched a second Prime Day, officially titled the Prime Early Access Sale.

Serving up similar savings to the OG Amazon Prime Day across all sections, including tech, home appliances, TVs and laptops, there’s a lot of money to be saved. And bargain beauty buys are also up for grabs.

You might be keeping an eye out for famous brands such as Apple, Philips, Shark and Fitbit, or simply looking to shop an impressive Prime Day deal on a new robot vaccum, heater or air fryer. Either way, we think you’ll appreciate the massive price cut we’ve found from popular hair tool name ghd.

Currently showcasing a sleek 25 per cent saving, ghd’s gold styler professional hair straighteners have been sliced in price by a sizeable £42, taking them from £169 right down to £126.75, which is no small chunk of change.

As big ghd straightener fans here at IndyBest, we’ve reviewed this particular pair too. Read on for the full sale and straightener spec lowdown.

Ghd gold styler professional hair straighteners: Was £169, now, £126.75, Amazon.co.uk

A saving of a quarter makes a big difference when it comes to shopping for a pricier purchase, so we welcome this saving with open arms.

We named this model best for straightening and curling in our best ghd straighteners guide – an incredibly high accolade – where our reviewer praised the tool as a “versatile option” delivering “a straight and glossy finish in minutes”. Also adding, “whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it.”

Comparing it with the ghd original styler (£109, Amazon.co.uk), our tester reckoned the gold style straighteners create a “smoother, sleeker finish.” Which, for haircare aficionados, is all we really want.

The coded electric styler has two heat sensors and a maximum temperature setting of 185C. Warming up in 25 seconds, the tool comes complete with a handy automatic sleep mode, which turns off if it hasn’t been used after 30 minutes. This safety switch-off provides peace of mind if you’re rushing to get out the door or, like us, often forget to turn off your hair tool – guilty as charged.

As the brand’s name and our reviewer can testify, these straighteners will help you have a good hair day, and the more purse-friendly price is great news for your bank account too.

