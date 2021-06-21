It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Amazon Prime Day is the time to bag an absolute bargain.

There are myriad exciting offers on everything from tech and TVs to home appliances and toys.

And we’re here, keeping you up to date by rounding up the very best deals on laptops, games and fashion, as well as the discounts on big-name brands such as Apple, Nintendo Switch and Amazon’s own devices.

But, if it's a new tablet you’re after, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve just spotted a whopping discount on the Amazon Fire 10 HD. Despite its relatively cheap price tag, The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, noted in his review of the best tablets that these devices “are well-crafted and capable”.

Thanks to the Prime Day sale, it’s even more affordable, so if you’ve been waiting until now to invest, do it today because once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Read more:

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Thanks to its 10in screen, it’s easily “the biggest of any Amazon tablet and the highest resolution”, which makes “it the best Amazon tablet for video playback”, wrote The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, in his review of the best tablets.

“It’s a sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life.” What’s more, Phelan noted that it’s easily “the best-value full-size tablet” and there are more than half a million apps you can download.

At £149.99 it’s good value, but now, with nearly 50 per cent off, it really is a no-brainer. Should you want a different colour, it’s available in black, blue, white and plum.

Amazon Fire HD 8: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has done it again, providing you with another truly whopping deal on a great piece of kit. Although we haven’t reviewed this particular model, the slightly updated Fire HD 8 plus (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk) received high praise in our review of the best tablets, with Phelan writing: that “Amazon’s devices work with each other well, so if you have books on a Kindle, say, they will appear on this tablet.” So, you can trust that this discounted version will perform well.

We don’t think you’ll see a more competitive price anywhere else, so snap this deal up now.

