Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight.

Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

It’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen eye on Prime Day reductions reaching our daily essentials, too.

Step forward, this 44 per cent saving on Aveeno daily moisturising lotion, taking it from £7.14 down to £3.98. Yes, that’s nearly half price, and even better yet, it’s a tried and tested IndyBest buy, which has been featured in our Gamechangers section. Read on for everything you need to know about this popular skincare buy.

Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion: Was £7.14, now £3.98, Amazon.co.uk



Aveeno is known for soothing and smoothing formulas, and this unscented 300ml bottle currently has almost 50 per cent off. The active ingredient is colloidal oatmeal (also known as finely ground oats), which gently adds moisture to dry and sensitive skin. An integral pump-release nozzle helps with easy application and the formula soaks in fast, too.

We featured this product in our Gamechangers section, where our reviewer credited it with solving some skincare woes. They said the lotion “becomes translucent when spread over the skin and absorbs quickly” before “leaving skin feeling slightly damp for around a minute, then supple and soft”. The reviewer has eczema and added that “it works excellently as a treatment” and during flare-ups applying the lotion regularly “will cause it to practically disappear in a couple of days.”

That’s high praise indeed and even more reason to stock up while the skincare staple is on sale.

