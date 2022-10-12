Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day 2 is here and it’s serving up deals in all sections, including tech, TVs, home and kitchen appliances, to name but a few.

Officially named the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, the two-day event is an excellent, although somewhat unexpected, opportunity to bag a bargain. It’s also the ideal time to shop for pricier items, like laptops and Amazon devices. And even names like Apple and Fitbit are making an appearance.

Speaking of home appliance buys, here at IndyBest we’re always on the lookout for Shark deals. Although also renowned for clever vacuum cleaners, Shark is a firm favourite when it comes to steam cleaners.

A household staple that goes hand in hand with using a vacuum cleaner, steam cleaners deliver bacteria-busting power to thoroughly clean hard surfaces and soft furnishings. It’s a purchase that can make lighter work of cleaning chores, which is why we’re very excited to come across this Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner saving of 39 per cent, particularly as we’ve reviewed the model already.

Read on for everything we know about this Shark steam cleaner steal.

Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner S6005UK: Was £179.99, now £108.99: Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Power type: Corded

Corded Surface recommendation: All sealed hard floors

All sealed hard floors Wattage: 1200 watts

1200 watts Item weight: 2.8 Kilograms

Currently reduced by a massive 39 per cent, anyone in need of a new gadget to get your home looking spick and span is sure to take note of this deal.

Weighing only 2.8kg, this lightweight multi-purpose steam cleaner is sure to make light work of time-consuming chores, and also take up less space in the cabinet than the myriad of other models. The “klik ‘n’ flip” model comes with five additional accessories and two machine-washable pads, plus two settings, to make cleaning chores much simpler.

Its streamlined versatility can be used as both a corded and handheld device for additional dirt-busting ease, depending on what areas you’re trying to reach, too.

In our review of this exact Shark model, our tester praised the “lightweight design”, which was “easy to assemble”, “incredibly manoeuvrable” and “easy to operate”. They finished by saying that “manual mops will look truly primitive once you’ve got to grips with this dirt-busting miracle machine” – high cleaning praise indeed.

And now, with an almost 40 per cent saving, we’re even more tempted by the limited-time deal. You’ll definitely want to clean up while you can as the discounts end at midnight on Wednesday 12 October, so there’s little time to decide.

