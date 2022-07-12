Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with this exciting annual sales event serving up two days of shopping deals, across both 12 and 13 July.

Now’s the time to maximise price reductions across all sections, from tech, TVs and laptops, to fitness, home appliances, Amazon devices, alcohol and gaming. Meanwhile big brands appearing include Apple, Nintendo Switch and more.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

These deal days are also an ideal opportunity for grabbing practical purchases, and as the heatwave hots up, we’re shopping for cooling fans.

So we were very pleased to spot this Pro Breeze oscillating tower fan, which is currently reduced by a massive 48 per cent, taking the price from £99.99 down to £52.49. Read on for all we know about this heatwave-friendly tower fan.

Read more

Pro Breeze oscillating tower fan: Was £99.99, now £52.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 40in portable 45W tower fan comes complete with three cooling speeds and four operational modes, plus it’s available in white or black to suit your colour preference.

Designed for use in different rooms, the corded electric floor fan has a control panel and coordinating wireless remote which you could operate from the comfort of your bed, desk or sofa.

The oscillating function reaches up to 90 degrees and there’s a handy automatic 15 hour timer too. Meanwhile, if you struggle to sleep thanks to overheating, the night mode has bedtime covered, and should reduce energy consumption overnight. You better be quick to snap up this cool 48 per cent saving, making Prime Day a breeze.

Buy now

