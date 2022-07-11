Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and all eyes are on Nintendo’s bestselling console. The sale is already one for the books with the original and OLED Switches dropping to one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen, and there’s a whole host of other bargains to be had too.

Gaming is a key product category on Amazon Prime Day, and we’re seeing impressive deals for Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo fans alike. Today, you can snap up savings of up to 30 per cent on games and accessories and 50 per cent off game downloads. Nintendo’s Switch console often sells out in record time, so you’ll need to be quick to nab a bargain.

And it’s not just gamers who are impressed, with discounts across the latest tech, Amazon’s own devices, home appliances, alcohol dominating the sale too.

As Amazon Prime Day shopping veterans, we’re here to help bring you all of the best Nintendo deals, focusing exclusively on Switch consoles, games, accessories and bundles included in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales event, so keep reading below for our expert picks.

The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Nintendo Switch neon red/blue: Was £269.95, now £247, Amazon.co.uk

Although the new Switch OLED console came out in late-2021, the standard version is still more than worthy of your attention – and there are discounts to be had in the Amazon Prime Day sale. One early deal we’ve spotted sees the console, with red and blue controllers, reduced by over £22.

Games can be played on the 6.1-inch screen, or on your television when connected via the included dock. The console has 32GB of storage and the battery life ranges from around 4.5 to nine hours, depending on how it is used.

‘Ring Fit Adventure’ + ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’: Was £109.98, now, £72.94, Amazon.co.uk

This double offering from Nintendo will have you dancing around your living room, thanks to a £37 saving.

Both Ring Fit Adventure and Nintendo Switch Sports made our list for best games on the Switch with Ring Fit Adventure being described as a “fun take on ‘gaming as exercise’ and after just a few minutes, you will really start to break a sweat.”

We also described Nintendo Switch Sports as a “strong continuation of a tried and tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii.”

The bundled leg strap that comes with Ring Fit Adventure also works on the “penalty shootout” game mode for Switch Sports, meaning that these two titles are ideal companions.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers (neon red/blue): Was £74.99, now £57.95, Amazon.co.uk

Each Switch console (with the exception of the Lite version) comes bundled with two detachable Joy-Con controllers, which can be used by one player each for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£38.95, Amazon.co.uk). But if you’re hoping to play with up to four players, then picking up an extra pair of Joy-Cons is a safe bet. Luckily, this fetching pair of neon red and blue controllers are now available with 23 per cent off.

In our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, we said: “With plenty of different colours to choose from, you can easily show off your personality here with whatever you choose meaning more of the family can game at once. Straps ensure there won’t be any awkward “throwing through the TV” issues too.”

Nintendo Switch lite (coral): Was £209.99, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

This deal sees the most affordable Nintendo console reduced by almost £35. Unlike the more expensive Switch and Switch OLED, the controllers of the Switch lite cannot be removed for on-the-go multiplayer gaming, and cannot be connected to a television or monitor. But this console is around £100 cheaper than its siblings, and is compatible with most of the same games – just make sure they mention support for handheld mode before you buy.

‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’ dual pack steelbook edition: Was £99.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Game Freak is returning to the tried and tested formula of releasing two Pokémon titles at once after Legends: Arceus with Scarlet and Violet. Set in a brand new region with old and new monsters to catch, each title will have Pokémon that are unique to each title, so if you want to catch them all, you’ll need to trade between players. Luckily, there is a way to pick up both copies of the game at a significant 10 per cent discount which also comes in a limited edition steelcase. The game is being released on 18 November 2022 so it’s an excellent time to guarantee your copy ahead of its release.

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’: Was £49.99, now £38.95, Amazon.co.uk

A good number of games have seen a 22 per cent price cut already, and Animal Crossing is one of them. “New Horizons’ sugary innocence won’t be for everyone, but for those young enough, or young-spirited enough at least, to buy into its charms, there’s no warmer comfort blanket on offer”, shared our tester.

‘Mario Strikers: Battle League Football’: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Despite spending just a few weeks on the shelves, Mario Strikers has already seen a 20 per cent discount. It’s a combat sport game that sees two teams of five battle it out on the pitch. In our review of the game, we said “it puts emphasis on over-the-top goal-scoring, tackling and power-ups as well as competitive local multiplayer and online clubs.” It’s quite chaotic for a football title, but it’s all part of the fun.

‘Just Dance 2022’ for Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ubisoft’s bestselling dancing game has been going strong since 2010 and now Just Dance 2022 boasts savings of over 44 per cent off, alongside an array of new features.

Some classic tracks will be making a return as well as over 40 new songs from featured artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, it’s a family-friendly title that all ages can enjoy. There’s even a kids mode featuring eight child-friendly tunes to bop away to.

The game requires motion controls using either the left or right Joy-Con so be aware that this game is best enjoyed on either the OLED or original model of Switch.

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Was £49.99, now £39, Amazon.co.uk

While we eagerly await the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year, the latest installment, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is currently discounted with a generous 22 per cent saving. In our round-up of the best Switch games, we called Arceus a “gust of fresh air that the series desperately needed”.

Mario Kart 8 deluxe: Was £49.99, now £38.95, Amazon.co.uk

An oldie but a goodie, Marie Kart 8 deluxe is currently on sale with a 22 per cent discount. Dubbing it as the console’s “second ‘must-have’ game”, our reviewer raved about the fact that “deluxe features 48 tracks, 42 characters, 23 items, 200cc mode, and eight battle areas”. And shared that “the tracks themselves are brilliantly varied, being some of Mario Kart’s finest”.

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB: Was £40.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED models have an internal storage capacity of 32GB and 64GB respectively. If you happen to be loading up your handheld console with the best Nintendo Switch games, then you’ll find out just how quickly that storage will fill up.

Luckily, users can easily upgrade their storage using a microSD port tucked away behind the Nintendo console’s kickstand, which is compatible with any microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards. However, if you want one with some added Nintendo flare, this licensed microSD card is excellent value for money with 61 per cent off. With additional storage of 128GB, the microSDXC card has a reported transfer speed of up to 100MB per second, meaning games should save and load fairly quickly.

Younik large storage case for Switch console and accessories: Was £18.99, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to take your Switch console on the go with a couple of games and other accessories, then a large carry case is a good option. Luckily, Younik has this deal that will save you 26 per cent. Our gaming writer owns this carry case and can personally attest to its size and quality. Not only does its hard shell casing help protect its contents from any bumps in transit, its mesh-lined pocket can handily hold extra joy-con controllers as well as wrist straps and other extras, not to mention up to 19 game’s cartridges.

Orzly carry case for Nintendo Switch lite: Was £24.99, now £6.82, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to transport your Nintendo Switch Lite safely to avoid bumps and damage, then a good carry case can make a big difference. In our round-up of the best Switch accessories, we described the Orzly carry cases as being “lightweight yet with a hard EVA shell," and our reviewer said that "it’ll keep the device protected from any knocks with a soft inner material that keeps the screen and plastic exterior safe from scratches." After all, you’ll want to keep your console in the best condition possible for years to come.

Orzly Steering Wheels for Nintendo Switch: Was £19.99, now £9.79, Amazon.co.uk

If you happen to play a lot of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£38.95, Amazon.co.uk), one of the Switch’s best selling titles, then you’ll be familiar with the game’s optional motion controls. And if you want to pick up some cheap peripherals to make the joy-con controllers feel more like a steering wheel, then this double offering from Orzly could upgrade your game.

Both wheels also feature trigger extensions on the rear, which means Mario Kart players can still drift and throw items – essential tricks for any racer with their eye on first place.

Logitech G432 wired gaming headset: Was £69.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to play multiplayer games online and engage in a civil dialogue with your fellow gamers, then a decent headset-mic combo is for you.

Luckily, this offering from Logitech is currently 60 per cent off. The directional microphone will ensure that all your compliments are clearly heard and the 50mm drivers with 7.1 surround sound should help immerse you in the comradery of your team as you politely debate strategy.

The headset will work across different devices using a 3.5mm headphone jack and its over-ear design should ensure your ears remain comfortable after a long session. The flip-to-mute mic also ensures that the microphone can easily be switched off when you run out of nice things to say in the lobby.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals?

Yes. Although everyone loves to bag a bargain, a main driving force behind Amazon’s event is to entice shoppers into signing up for the retailer’s Prime service.

Prime membership currently costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, and for that subscribers get free next-day delivery (or even same-day where available), exclusive access to certain deals, streaming movies and TV shows from Prime Video, music streaming, free Deliveroo Plus, and same-day grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Morrisons in certain postcodes.

A membership might be well worth the £7.99 a month if you intend to use all of those services. But if you only want to use Prime to grab a deal on Prime Day 2022, then we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial a couple of weeks before the sale begins. You can then cancel your Prime membership after the event (but within 30 days to prevent being charged) if you no longer want to be a subscriber.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in 2022

We expect to see discounts on consoles, games, accessories and bundles for Prime Day 2022 – and, unlike last year, the new Switch OLED console might well be included in the sale, especially as the Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED has just been announced. Other versions of the console, like the Nintendo Switch lite and regular Switch, should also see their prices reduced for the two-day event.

Meanwhile, there will be savings on accessories like cases, controllers and screen protectors, plus games from the Mario and Lego franchises, among many others. The deals won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to keep a careful eye on this article during the 48-hour event to make sure you find what you’re looking for at a great price.

Will the Nintendo Switch be in stock for Prime Day?

Nintendo Switch consoles have been known to receive the discount treatment on Prime Day, often bundled with some of Nintendo’s biggest games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk) at a reasonable price. While we can expect to see the original Nintendo Switch go on sale on Prime Day, the Nintendo Switch Lite (£175, Amazon.co.uk) is also likely to be available.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model (buy used £270, Amazon.co.uk) is the one to look out for this Prime Day. The newest iteration of the console was only released back in October 2021 but it’s easily our favourite version of the handheld console yet so we’re hoping to see it available with some first-party Nintendo titles. While we have a strong feeling that the different Switch models will be available, they’re likely to sell out fast, so you better get your skates on once the Prime Day sales begin.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

By keeping your web browser tuned to IndyBest, of course. But then we would say that. To get the best out of Prime Day 2022, keep an eye on this article, and others across the site, as they will be updated regularly in the run-up to the shopping event itself. This is where you’ll find the best deals, chosen by IndyBest experts.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day is finally here and will be taking place on 12 and 13 July in 2022.

Rumours have also begun swirling about a potential second Prime Day event, which could take place in October, a month before Black Friday. This is unconfirmed as of yet, but if true, it would make it the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day-style events in a single year.

As for the actual Prime Day? Excitingly, the pre-Prime Day deals kicked off earlier than ever before this year, and we’ve already been keeping a close eye on the top discounts on games and consoles, rounding up some of the best Switch deals we’ve seen already.

