Perhaps there’s no easy answer to cooking the perfect meal, but there is perfect cookware. A brand known for its signature cast-iron designs, Le Creuset has become the holy grail of cookware, but the pieces come with a hefty price tag. With this in mind, there’s no better time to add to your collection than Black Friday.

There was an upsurge in home baking and cooking all throughout lockdown and for those who have found themselves enjoying spending more time in the kitchen, it isn’t just a great mixer or utensils you need to be a star baker, but long-lasting, high quality cookware is a wise investment.

If you’ve got your eyes on one of the brand’s showstopper sets, then you’re looking at setting yourself back a pretty huge £1,065. So with Black Friday fast approaching, there is no better time to bag a bargain.

Not only will we bring you the best deals on kitchen appliances, we’ll be keeping tabs on deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.

For all the best tips on bagging yourself a Le Creuset bargain, read our handy guide below.

Read More:

Does Le Creuset take part in Black Friday?

Yes, Black Friday is the best time to shop the brand’s pricey cookware products. Le Creuset has taken part in the Black Friday sale directly for years, but not only can you shop deals directly from the brand’s site, you can find brilliant discounts right across the board of our favourite retailers, including John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, and Wayfair.

In 2020, the brand offered an average of 30 per cent off products, and 2019 saw its signature casserole dishes getting a massive 50 per cent price slash. The ideal buy for cooking up one of the recipes from our round-up of the best winter cookbooks, and an investment piece you won’t need to buy twice.

Does Le Creuset take part in Cyber Monday?

You can expect to see Le Creuset carry its Black Friday discounts through to Cyber Monday. What was once a one day affair is now at least a four day long event, often beginning weeks before Black Friday itself, and ending on Cyber Monday, which is usually an online-only finale to the big sale, often including extra discounts.

On Cyber Monday last year, Amazon marked Le Creuset’s chef’s oven down by an impressive 43 per cent (£459.87, Amazon.co.uk), so it’s well worth keeping your eyes peeled for extra discounts on the last day of the sale.

How much is Le Creuset’s Black Friday discount?

This year’s Black Friday discount is yet to be confirmed by Le Creuset, but if the brand’s previous Black Friday discounts of up to 50 per cent select products are anything to go by, then cookware fanatics are in for a treat.

However, Amazon has already launched some early Black Friday deals, including offering 31 per cent off this Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish with lid (was £250, now £172.99, Amazon.co.uk).

When is Le Creuset’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Some deals are already available to shop in the lead up to Black Friday, from online giant Amazon, and seasonal offers direct from Le Creuset, but these aren’t the brand’s official Black Friday offers that shoppers will scramble to get their hands on.

Discounts are likely to get much bigger and better by the time 26 November comes around. So if you’ve got your eyes on some shiny new pots and pans, make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll update offers as they come through.

What was in Le Creuset’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year, Le Creuset offered a discount average of 30 per cent on various products across the whole range. Many different retailers stock the recognisable brand and so you’ll notice different discounts depending on where you shop. But, if you shop with retailer John Lewis & Partners, you’ll get its price match promise when finding a product cheaper elsewhere. So, be sure to shop around before you buy.

In the 2020 Black Friday sale, one of Le Creuset's signature and most popular items, the cast iron casserole dish, was reduced by a huge £50 on Amazon (£309.99 Amazon.co.uk), perfect for winter warmer dishes. John Lewis also knocked a whopping 40 per cent off the stainless steel four piece saucepans and frying pan set (£529, Johnlewis.com) and the brand's charming stoneware rainbow espresso mugs were down to just £52 (£67.99, Johnlewis.com)

It is unlikely that you’ll be able to find this year’s limited edition Harry Potter collection in the Black Friday bonanza as it doesn’t launch until later this month.

How much is Le Creuset’s delivery on Black Friday?

With a hefty price tag usually comes a perk that we all enjoy, free delivery. If you spend over £50 on the Le Creuset website, you’ll automatically get free delivery. Other retailers like John Lewis & Partners offer free standard delivery on orders over £50, and free click and collect when spending £30.

Amazon also offers free delivery for Prime members on applicable items, and Selfridges are currently offering free delivery when customers spend over £150.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.