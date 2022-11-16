Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

So Christmas is right around the corner, but before you worry about that, there’s something else coming up in our calendars: Black Friday. The annual day sees a whole ton of cheap deals at our favourite shops, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Whether you’ve had your eye on a new TV, laptop, and mattress, or are simply looking to take advantage of the discounts across home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, prepare for sizable savings on plenty of products. Dyson, Argos, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Very have already kicked off their sales too, with bigger and better savings than previous years.

But one of the most anticipated brands to take part in Black Friday is Le Creuset. You know, the one that pretty much every homeware shop has produced a dupe of at some point?

The kitchen and home store is loved by chefs and foodies alike, and it’s promising some tasty Black Friday deals this year. We love the brands products here at IndyBest and have even given its famous casserole dish a four star rating in our comparison review.

Below we’ve got everything you need to know about Black Friday, as well as what early offers are already available on some of Le Creuset’s biggest products. Keep reading to find out more...

The best early Black Friday deals on Le Creuset products 2022

Le Creuset essentials cast iron round casserole soup pot 26cm: Was £226, now £162, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Let’s be real – your mum has wanted one of these for years, and you always want to get her one, but you just can’t justify that price tag to yourself. Well, this year might just be your year. Le Creuset, especially this casserole pot, is loved by foodies for all the right reasons – the cast-iron pot is perfect for stews, soups and heavy sauces, and it’s oven safe too, so you can slow-cook your favourite dinner in it. You just can’t beat that orange colour and it now has a whopping 40 per cent slashed off the price.

Le Creuset four piece cookware gift set: Was £430, now £280, Selfridges.com

(Le Creuset)

If you really want to treat someone this Christmas, how about getting them the full Le Creuset cooking set? This gift set features the infamous casserole pot (was £226, now £162, Johnlewis.com), the griddle pan, a spatula and a basting brush, all in deep red. All products in the set are scratch and stain resistant, and both the griddle and the dish are oven safe to 260C. Plus all products can go in the dishwasher, which is a big bonus for the Christmas clean up.

Le Creuset cast iron shallow casserole dish 26cm: Was £235, now £176.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

What’s better than the Le Creuset casserole dish? Its little sister, the shallow Le Creuset casserole dish. With a 2l capacity, this dish serves two-four people, and as it’s great for slow cooking as well as quick simmering, it’s perfect for casseroles, roasts, pasta, fish and more. It’s also easy to clean, and is fine to throw in the oven when you’re cooking, and the dishwasher when you’re done. The perfect ‘one pot’ accessory.

Le Creuset rainbow 350ml coffee mugs: Was £85, now £64, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Amazon is offering a tasty 25 per cent off the famous Le Creuset mug range – so you can get your hands on one in every colour. If you’ve got an espresso machine, these will fit right in, otherwise they’re perfect as mugs for coffee, tea and hot chocolate. They’re dishwasher safe and feature a durable chip-resistant enamel – and they’re designed to keep your drink hot for ages. Plus, they come in a lovely gift box. So if you’re stuck for a gift, this might just have given you the answer.

Le Creuset 3-Ply stainless steel saucepans and frying pan set: Was £478, now £342, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

Moved into a new house? Why not Le Creuset-ify your whole new kitchen with the brand’s full cooking set, which has been slashed by 40 per cent at John Lewis & Partners. The set features three-ply stainless steel saucepans with lids and a frying pan, which aren’t only very sleek-looking, they’re seriously non-stick, thanks to Le Creuset’s abrasion-resistant technology. They’re also made from three layers, which makes for that all-important heat distribution (e.g. no burnt bits!). They’re also oven safe, so you can finish off your dish in the cooker.

Le Creuset stoneware rainbow cereal bowls, set of 6: Was £82.95, now £59.25, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

Been feeling a little down recently? This set of rainbow-coloured cereal bowls is sure to pick up your mood, even just a little bit. But that’s not the only reason to get your hands on them. These bowls aren’t just for cereal, they’re perfect for a big bowl of soup or pasta in the winter. They’re also resistant to chipping and scratching, dishwasher safe, and can be used in the oven, microwave, fridge and freezer. Oh, and they’re 25 per cent off. It’s a no brainer!

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday originated in the US, when stores hosted clearance sales the day after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive shopping period. In the decades since, the sale has expanded into a gigantic worldwide event that spans a four-day period – with some brands even launching their Black Friday sales a whole month prior.

Huge discounts are offered by most UK retailers on big-ticket brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more. With deals spanning tech, beauty, kids’ toys, fashion and home appliances, you can expect to save on Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips, Dr Martens and Charlotte Tilbury, to name just a few.

To discover all the brands taking part, our mammoth guide from last year’s Black Friday has more intel.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday itself doesn’t actually kick off until Friday 25 November. But many shops open up some early deals before then, including John Lewis, Argos, Currys and Amazon.

The official sale window will carry on throughout the weekend and will officially end on Cyber Monday, which will take place on 28 November.

When will Le Creuset start dropping deals?

Le Creuset will start slashing prices on the day of Black Friday itself for the general public. But those who sign up to its newsletter will get exclusive access to its Black Friday deals 72 hours before the big drop, between 18-20 November.

But if you don’t want to wait that long, we’ve got good news for you. A number of shops have already slashed the price on Le Creuset products in advance of the sale, including John Lewis & Partners, Amazon and Selfridges.

