After weeks of anticipation, the day is finally upon us: Black Friday. And it couldn’t come any sooner, as our Christmas lists begin to pile up and get out of control. So, don’t fret about last-minute orders, get in there early, as the deals have only just begun.

Our favourite brands are offering up seriously good savings for the festive period, on everything from home appliances and toys to beauty and fashion. So, whether you’ve got your eye on a new laptop, telly or a cosy new mattress, there’s bound to be something for you this Black Friday. One of the most anticipated stores to release its deals is Le Creuset – and they don’t disappoint.

So, don’t shop around for a Le Creuset dupe, get your hands on the real deal. Home chefs and foodies love Le Creuset for its stunning kitchenware and cast iron pots (and its great colours), but getting your hands on one can be quite the investment. However, there’s never been a better time to get involved, as Le Creuset has slashed its prices by up to 40 per cent for Black Friday.

We love Le Creuset’s products here at IndyBest, and have even given its famous casserole dish a 9/10 rating in our comparison review. But it’s not just Le Creuset itself offering up deals – tons of shops have released their own price drops on Le Creuset products, including John Lewis & Partners and Amazon. And if you can’t get enough homeware, check out Dyson, Argos, Currys and Very for their kitchen deals too.

We’ve trawled through Le Creuset and more to find the best deals on some of the brand’s biggest products. Keep reading to find out more.

The best Black Friday deals on Le Creuset products 2022

Le Creuset six-piece cookware set: Was £905, now £529, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Looking to fully deck out your kitchen? It can be daunting to know where to start. So, this full six-piece Le Creuset set could be the answer, with two frying pans, one deep casserole dish, one sauté pan and two saucepans. They are all non-stick and metal-resistant, as well as being safe to chuck in the oven after frying to finish off that chicken stew. Now, Le Creuset has given the set a discount of more than 40 per cent, bringing the price down to £529.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware three dish set: Was £138, now £85, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Le Creuset is slashing a ton of its prices by 40 per cent, so this is the time to invest if you’ve been thinking about it for a while. These three classic rectangular dishes, in 19cm, 26cm and 32cm sizes, are perfect for Christmas cooking – from chicken to roast potatoes to an apple crumble – and are safe to use in the microwave, fridge and freezer (from -23C to 260C). The dishes are made from specialist clay, for an even temperature distribution, and it’s only £85 for the lot right now.

Buy now

Le Creuset essentials cast iron round casserole soup pot 26cm: Was £226, now £162, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

You probably know someone who’s wanted one of these for years, and you always want to get them one, but you just can’t justify that price tag to yourself. Well, this year might just be your year. Le Creuset, especially this casserole pot, is loved by foodies for all the right reasons – the cast-iron pot is perfect for stews, soups and heavy sauces, and it’s oven-safe too, so you can slow-cook your favourite dinner in it. You just can’t beat that orange colour, and it now has a whopping 40 per cent slashed off the price.

Buy now

Le Creuset heart-shaped 18cm cast iron casserole dish: Was £190, now £149.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Treating that special someone this festive season? This heart-shaped Le Creuset casserole dish is the perfect gift. It’s just like the brand’s famous 26cm casserole dish (which is also on sale for £162) but smaller, and with some added romance. Amazon is offering a 21 per cent discount for Black Friday, just in time for Christmas. The dish holds 1.9l and serves two (or more, when holding a side dish) and is perfect for both quick simmering and slow cooking, due to its even heating and retention.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron shallow casserole dish 26cm: Was £235, now £176.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

What’s better than the Le Creuset casserole dish? Its little sister, the shallow Le Creuset casserole dish. With a 2l capacity, this dish serves two to four people, and as it’s great for slow cooking as well as quick simmering, it’s perfect for casseroles, roasts, pasta, fish and more. It’s also easy to clean, and is fine to put in the oven when you’re cooking, and the dishwasher when you’re done. The perfect ‘one pot’ accessory.

Buy now

Le Creuset rainbow 350ml coffee mugs: Was £85, now £63.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Amazon is offering a tasty 25 per cent off the Le Creuset mug range – so you can get your hands on one in every colour. If you’ve got an espresso machine, these will fit right in, otherwise they’re perfect as mugs for coffee, tea and hot chocolate. They’re dishwasher-safe and feature a durable chip-resistant enamel – and they’re designed to keep your drink hot for ages. Plus, they come in a lovely gift box. So, if you’re stuck for a gift, this might just have given you the answer.

Buy now

Le Creuset three-ply stainless steel saucepans and frying pan set: Was £478, now £342, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

Moved into a new house? Why not Le Creuset-ify your new kitchen with the brand’s full cooking set, which has been slashed by 40 per cent at John Lewis & Partners. The set features three-ply stainless steel saucepans with lids and a frying pan, which aren’t only sleek-looking, they’re also said to be seriously non-stick, thanks to Le Creuset’s abrasion-resistant technology. They’re made from three layers, which makes for that all-important heat distribution. They’re also oven-safe, so you can finish off your dish in the cooker.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware rainbow cereal bowls, set of six: Was £82.95, now £59.25, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

Been feeling a little down recently? This set of rainbow-coloured cereal bowls is sure to pick up your mood, even just a little bit. But that’s not the only reason to get your hands on them. These bowls aren’t just for cereal, they’re perfect for a big bowl of soup or pasta, too. They’re also resistant to chipping and scratching, they’re dishwasher-safe, and can be used in the oven, microwave, fridge and freezer. Oh, and they’ve got 25 per cent off. It’s a no brainer!

Buy now

Le Creuset non-stick shallow casserole dish: Was £185, now £142.79, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Le Creuset doesn’t only do cast iron. The brand also does fantastic glass and aluminium products, such as this shallow casserole pot, which promises Le Creuset’s best-ever non-stick coating – perfect for fish, meat, potatoes and veg. But unlike a lot of non-stick pans out there, this one is safe to use with metal utensils, so it won’t get scratched and lose its shine. You can also put it in the dishwasher, which is always a bonus.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday originated in the US, when stores hosted clearance sales the day after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive shopping period. In the decades since, the sale has expanded into a gigantic worldwide event that spans a four-day period – with some brands even launching their Black Friday sales a whole month prior.

Huge discounts are offered by most UK retailers on big-ticket brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more. With deals spanning tech, beauty, kids’ toys, fashion and home appliances, you can expect to save on Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips, Dr Martens and Charlotte Tilbury, to name just a few.

To discover all the brands taking part, our mammoth guide from last year’s Black Friday has more intel.

