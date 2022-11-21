This Tassimo coffee machine is just £29 in Currys’s Black Friday sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Despite being days away, Black Friday has already begun for many of the UK’s biggest retailers and brands.

From TVs and home appliances to beauty and jewellery, there are hundreds of pounds to be saved during the biggest shopping event of the year – especially at Currys.

The retailer has slashed prices across TVs, air fryers, smartphones and more, and one of the most impressive deals we’ve spotted is £77 off a Tassimo by Bosch coffee machine.

For barista-quality drinks year-round, it’s a great investment if you’re looking to upgrade your morning coffee, and would also make the perfect gift for a coffee connoisseur this Christmas.

Keep reading to find out all the details of this deal and why it’s worth a spot in your shopping basket.

Tassimo by Bosch style TAS1102GB coffee machine: Was £106, now £29, Currys.co.uk

Available in black, red, cream, orange and white, this compact design will fit on almost any kitchen counter. Suitable for more than 50 types of coffee and hot-drink pods, you can whip up anything from a latte or Americano to a hot chocolate or iced coffee.

So good it earned a spot in our guide to the best Tassimo coffee machines, our reviewer said: “We found that it was the style that produced the best results when it came to the Costa pods, so if you’re used to spending a lot of money on high-street takeaway coffees, the style could be an excellent way of saving a good deal of money over time.”

It will no doubt save you money you may be currently spending on a coffee shop brew, and, thanks to the adjustable cup height, you’ll be able to make barista-quality drinks in your favourite mug.

