The Boxing Day sales are well under way. Serving as the perfect time to bag a bargain on air fryers, mattresses, tech and fashion, it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Of course, online giant Amazon has kicked off its event with some of the best deals around.

The retailer is known for its impressive sales, so if you’re looking to make a saving on a certain something, this really is not one to miss. There are sizeable discounts to be had on everything from mattresses, slow cookers and vacuum cleaners to tablets, gaming keyboards and smartwatches.

That’s not all, though. We’ve already spotted deals on big-ticket products from the likes of Shark, Simba and Lego, and you can also benefit from discounts on Amazon’s own-brand tech, with the Fire HD 10 tablet being reduced from £149.99 to £89.99, for example.

To guide you through Amazon’s Boxing Day sale, the IndyBest team is on hand. When it comes to sales shopping, we pride ourselves on being able to tell a good deal from a bad one, and we only share the ones that are the best of the best, so our Boxing Day shopping guides are well worth a look.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on your cleaning products or bag a cheap coffee machine, these are the best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day sales.

Best deals in the Amazon Boxing Day sale 2022

Samsung 32in Q50A QLED HDR Smart TV (2021): Was £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

Word of warning: Amazon’s listing calls this a 4K television (and at least one page of Samsung’s website gets it wrong too), but it’s definitely not 4K. The 32in Q50A is a 1080p television (also called Full HD), which is plenty of resolution for a television of this compact size. At £349 it’s probably the best 32in TV you’ll find in the sales, and uses QLED technology for deep contrast and rich, vibrant colours. Other TVs in this size range tend to use the older LCD display technology, which looks flatter and duller. Samsung also has one of the most intuitive user interfaces and an app selection that includes every popular streaming platform.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, king: Was £1,249, now £686.95, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to shopping for a new mattress, it pays to buy one during the sales, as they’re quite an investment. Thankfully, Amazon has reduced the price of one of our favourite brands. When we reviewed the hybrid, our writer found it “gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges”. And they recommended it for “medium-firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back-pain sufferers” and those “who get hot at night”. It’s “definitely up there with our favourite hybrids”.

Buy now

Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker 6L: Was £279.99, now £194.66, Amazon.co.uk

Having landed in our best air fryers and blenders roundups before, it’s probably fair to say that Ninja is a brand we trust. So, should you be looking to level up your cooking for the new year, the brand’s multi-cooker is now discounted by 30 per cent thanks to Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. With capacity for four portions paired with the ability to slow cook, grill, bake and combi-steam all with one gadget, the countertop appliance features an electric pressure cooker for speedy cooking and an air fryer function for all your culinary needs.

Buy now

ghd curve thin wand: Was £139.99, now £108.42, Amazon.co.uk

In our recent roundup of the best hair curlers, our tester dubbed the ghd curve thin wand – which is now discounted by 22 per cent – as the best curler for perfecting defined, corkscrew curls. Impressed by how quickly it yielded results, they appreciated how “you only need to hold sections in place for a few seconds”, while their “curls looked just as fresh the next day.” Another standout feature includes the ability to heat only at the best temperature for styling which should help protect your hair from heat damage.

Buy now

Tefal HB643140 optichef quartzite hand blender: Was £74.99, now £37.49, Amazon.co.uk

Ideal for mixing up your culinary routine in 2023, this handheld blender from Tefal has been slashed by half price. Boasting 20 speeds for blitzing your ingredients just so, the 800W motor handheld comes complete with a blending beaker for whipping up meals for one, a balloon whisk and a mini chopper for handling everything from whipped cream and egg whites to chopped meats and herbs. Helpfully, owing to the anti-spill design the actual head of the device is shaped so as to prevent any mid-blending fiascos.

Buy now

Lumie bodyclock glow 150: Was £119, now £82.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ideal for anyone who experiences SAD (seasonal affected disorder), this alarm clock offers a gradual sunrise wake-up, so you can feel naturally refreshed in the morning. Choose a 20-, 30- or 45-minute sunrise and pick the final light intensity. The alarm clock also features tap-control snooze. To encourage sleep, the light slowly dims and you can also choose your sunset duration, as well as various sleep sounds. Now with more than £30 off, this is the perfect clock with which to start the new year.

Our tester reviewed a similar Lumie model, awarding it full marks for its simple setup, range of soothing bedtime sounds and the fact it “looks great on our bedside table”.

Buy now

Samsung QE65LS03AAUXXU 65in the frame TV: Was £1,299, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

Not only does this device boast a high-quality 4K QLED smart TV with an industry-leading display and top-class picture quality, it is also said to be convincing as a wall-mounted photo or picture frame when it’s not in use. An ambient light sensor adjusts the screen brightness, to achieve a natural, paper-like quality, and the near-invisible wiring and a clever cable-management box hidden away behind the main panel make sure your living room looks free from clutter. This 65in wonder is sure to go down a treat in your household.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £298.50, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console, Amazon is offering the OLED console with a modest discount. The Switch console is rarely ever on sale, so snap it up while this offer lasts. In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ202UK: Was £349.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Using Shark’s anti-hair-wrap technology, this vacuum cleaner removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean – ensuring it’s tangle-free. Running for up to 40 minutes, the battery is easily and remotely chargeable, plus the device can transform to handheld mode, using either the crevice or upholstery tools. At less than half price in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale, it still comes with Shark’s five-year guarantee (upon registration of the device).

Buy now

Elemis balancing lavender toner: Was £26, now £16.90, Amazon.co.uk

The Boxing Day sales are great for picking up your favourite premium products for less, and this gentle purifying toner from Elemis is no exception. Restoring your skin’s pH balance and leaving a fresh and clear complexion, this treatment is free from alcohol and harsh agents and perfect for dry and combination skin.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd generation: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells, our tester noted it offers a “great HD image” and features “most of the top-of-the-range functions at a fraction of the price of some others”. They also loved “how customisable the functions are, from choosing your chime to how sensitive the motion detection is”.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £70.85, Amazon.co.uk

The “hybrid pillow from popular mattress-maker Simba is just about as high-tech as a pillow can be,” noted our review of the best pillows. Our tester found it to be “great at temperature regulation, thanks to its mesh border and filling of open-celled foam cubes”, which can be removed “to adjust the pillow to your preferred height”. If you’re looking for a new pillow, call off the search and add this one to your basket while it has 35 per cent off.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature cast iron casserole dish with lid: Was £309, now £231.75, Amazon.co.uk

Thanks to a deduction for Boxing Day, you could add this beautiful Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish to your kitchen cupboard. Serving up to six people, this 29cm-diameter, oval-shaped dish is perfect for any new year hosting duties you might wish to take on – and it’s coastal blue colour will make it a beautiful addition to any table.

Buy now

Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard: Was £189.99, now £139.49, Amazon.co.uk

Rated ‘best premium mechanical gaming board’ in our review of wireless and wired models for promising “superior switches to the competition with a choice of two variants: linear (smoother) and clicky”. Other useful features include an ergonomic wrist rest, a selection of media keys for adjusting what you’re listening to or watching, and onboard memory. Our tester gave the keyboard an impressive score of 9/10.

Buy now

LEGO 76831 Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear Zurg battle buildable robot toy: Was £29.99, now £18.30, Amazon.co.uk

Grab this Lightyear Zurg battle buildable robot toy for almost half price. Featuring two mini figures, including Buzz Lightyear (complete with wings and jetpack) and Izzy Hawthorne (a Lego robot and Sox cat figure), the set is sure to delight kids, as they help stop Zurg from stealing the fuel cell from Buzz’s spacecraft, with added weapons such as a wrist laser, blaster and stud shooter.

Buy now

Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Our reviewer tested the Fire HD 10 plus and was impressed by its powerful processor, extra operating memory and battery life. The regular HD 10 has many of the same perks and this one comes with 32GB storage. The display is 10 per cent brighter than the previous generation, with more than two million pixels. Now is the perfect time to snap it up with the sizeable 40 per cent discount.

Buy now

Renpho muscle massage gun: Was £83.66, now £50.69, Amazon.co.uk

Enjoy a powerful massage in the comfort of your own home with this deep-tissue massage gun, which is now reduced to just over £50 in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. Featuring a high-torque brushless motor that operates at up to 3200rpm to soothe your muscles, it’s a great way to relieve tension after a stressful day or long workout. With six massage heads and 20 adjustable speeds, you can fully personalise this experience to target different muscle groups and parts of your body.

We’re huge fans of Renpho, having previously reviewed the C3 massage gun and dubbing it the best entry-level product, “perfect for occasional use or if you want to test out how well a massage device aids your recovery before splashing out on a higher-end model”.

Buy now

Echo dot, 5th generation: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s all-new Echo dot speaker has a sizeable 51 per cent discount – a great deal for those looking to connect their home. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.

Buy now

Garmin fenix 6S solar GPS watch: Was £649.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

Train with this sturdy yet sophisticated watch from Garmin, featuring an always-on 12in display, a comfortable fit and a stainless steel bezel. Track your activity and get improved performance data with this smaller-sized, solar-powered multisport GPS watch. We reviewed the fenix 6 model and were “pretty impressed with its staying power over a number of days and activities. Yes, it’s scarily expensive, but this is a no-compromise wearable.”

Buy now

L.O.L. Surprise! 576532EUC LOL OMG magic studios 70+ surprises: Was £146.99, now £70, Amazon.co.uk

This L.O.L. Suprise! 12-doll studio play set is reduced by more than 50 per cent in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. It including 12 dolls to film movies with, and the packaging becomes a movie studio with four stages and a movie theater green screen. Leave the kids occupied for hours as they play with two OMG fashion dolls, six LOL Surprise dolls, two pets and two ‘lil sisters’, creating a full cast and crew for each movie of their choice.

Buy now

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls): Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

Upgrade your cinematic experience and watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with Amazon’s Fire Stick. Offering support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, immerse yourself in your chosen movie with Dolby Atmos audio. Stream thousands of films and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Now, Disney+ and more (once you’ve signed up for a subscription).

Buy now

Philips airfryer essential XL connected - 6.2 L: Was £199.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

It looks like Santa stuck around to grant us this just over £50 discount on the Philips connected XL air fryer. The XL is a bit of a giveaway, as its 6.2l capacity provides plenty of room to feed the whole family. It’s touch screen comes with seven presets to help you fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat. And to make life even easier, the device is Amazon Alexa compatible and gives step-to-step guidance on more elaborate recipes, so you can really channel your inner chef.

Buy now

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL hair removal device: Was £469.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

Enjoy up to six months hair-free smooth skin and up to 92 per cent hair reduction in as little as three treatments – at 36 per cent off in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. Using SenseIQ technology to detect your skin tone, this is a truly personalised experience, with the free Lumea coaching app being on hand to help you through the process – even indicating a comfortable light setting for you. Including four smart curved attachments for the body, face, bikini and underarm, you’ll save so much by never needing to go to the salon again.

Buy now

When do Boxing Day sales start in 2022?

The Boxing Day sales are now in full force. Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do tend to stick to the festive date when discounting products, with most dropping deals on Boxing Day (26 December).

Historically, the sale event took place in-store, with keen shoppers forming orderly queues early in the morning to get the best discounts possible. But, thankfully, owing to the online-shopping boom, you can now bag a bargain from the comfort of your home, with the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos all taking part.

How long does Amazon’s Boxing Day sale last?

Traditionally, Boxing Day sales lasted just the day, but deals now run into the January sales, which is, of course, a dream for those looking to bag a bargain. As with all major sale events, IndyBest will be on hand, sharing shopping advice and searching for only the best deals. As for how long Amazon’s Boxing Day sale lasts, we’re not entirely sure, but you can expect discounts to be live until the first few weeks of January.

Are Boxing Day sales better than January sales?

Whether you’re looking for a new kitchen appliance, TV or both, the Boxing Day and January sales offer a great opportunity to benefit from the deals on offer. On the whole, the same discounts will be available throughout the two events.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

While the sales are a great addition to the Boxing Day celebrations, there’s a lot more to the 26 December than the deals.

The name Boxing Day stems from 1800 when Queen Victoria ruled that the country and the rich should box up gifts or money for their maids, chefs and housekeepers who would have the day off to spend with their families. The church also participated by handing out collected donations to those in need.

