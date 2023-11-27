Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A firm date in every fashion-lover’s diary, Cyber Monday is finally here to finish the Black Friday weekend in style. From Zara and Missoma to Mango and Pandora, there’s no better time to tick off your wishlist – and the Asos Cyber Monday sale is always a highlight.

A one-stop shop for all your sartorial needs year-round, the online retailer sells everything from winter coats to party dresses. Not only does it stock its own labels (think Asos Design, Curve, Luxe and Collusion), the site is also home to cult names such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Mango, Pull & Bear, Nike, New Balance and more.

Plus, it’s a firm destination for beauty buffs, selling the likes of Murad, Coco & Eve, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury and Kylie Cosmetics. True to form, Asos’s Cyber Monday event is very impressive, with up to 70 per cent off everything.

Owing to the sheer amount of discounts available, we’ve rounded up the best deals below (consider this guide your cheat sheet to the Asos Cyber Monday sale in 2023).

Best Asos Cyber Monday 2023 deals

Bolongaro Trevor oversized leather bomber jacket in brown: Was £195, now £85, Asos.com

(Asos)

Leather bomber jackets are having a moment, and we love the cut of this Bolongaro number. Oversized and slightly longline, the androgynous style is complete with a baseball crew neck and zip fastening. Whether layered over a hoodie or dressing down a party dress, it’s a versatile staple. Even better, you can now get it for 56 per cent less, thanks to this Asos Cyber Monday deal.

Asos design restore leather mid-heel boots in tan patent: Was £66, now £27.50, Asos.com

(Asos)

If you’re looking to introduce a little more colour and interest into your shoe rotation, these platform boots feature a bang-on-trend square toe, and a versatile tan leather colourway. Subtle panelling and their chunky black heels only add to their appeal, and with the price reduced by more than half, these shoes are a steal.

Asos Design denim dungaree in mid blue: Was £45, now £22.50, Asos.com

(Asos )

A bargain for your year-round wardrobe, these Asos dungarees are just over £22 in the Asos sale. The classic style is complete with adjustable straps, a straight-leg cut and buttoned sides. A versatile buy, style over a turtleneck with a thick coat during the winter and throw on over a vest and slides in the summer.

New Balance Rc30 trainers in brown: Was £110, now £77, Asos.com

(Asos )

Reduced by 30 per cent, now’s the time to up your trainer game with this pair of New Balance Rc30’s. In our review of the shoes, our tester said: “New Balance’s RC40 trainers are a dream to wear straight off the bat. Incredibly lightweight, the cushioned sole has you covered for comfort, while the mesh upper keeps you cool during hot days.”

Asos Design oversized coat in mono check: Was £95, now £66.50, Asos.com

(Asos )

If a statement winter coat is on the wish list, look no further than this Asos Design number. The oversized cut is teamed with a mono-check finish, smart notch lapels and a button-down front. Perfect for bundling up in during the colder months, you can save 30 per cent right now, with discount code “HAUL”.

Superdry high-neck cable knit jumper, off white: Was £69.99, now £55.99, Asos.com

(Asos )

A staple jumper for your winter wardrobe, Superdry’s cable knit jumper is reduced by 20 per cent in the Asos sale. The smart style is complete with a turtleneck, longline fit and textured finish, while raglan sleeves and a side slit are sure to be flattering details.

Barbour beadnell wax jacket in sage: Was £229, now £114.50, Asos.com

(Asos)

Barbour wax jackets are as timeless as they come. Right now, you can save a huge 50 per cent on the beadnell design in Asos’s sale, cutting the price down to less than £120. Featuring the brand’s signature cord contrast collar, a press stud front placket and pockets, it’s a practical yet stylish investment.

Bolongaro Trevor contrast-stitch co-ord, red rust: Was £355, now £85, Asos.com

(Asos)

If you’re looking for something that’s quick, easy but still fashion-forward, co-ords are your answer. This oversized streetwear style set comes in a unique ochre colour, with white stitching that adds an effortlessly cool vibe. Although each piece is sold separately on Asos, both the wide-leg jeans and denim jacket are equally reduced (by 75 per cent), for a total saving of £270 across the two pieces.

Ben Sherman textured stripe roll-neck jumper, off white: Was £95, now £44, Asos.com

(Asos)

This classic roll-neck jumper can be styled and worn in so many ways. Size up for an oversized, casual look and pair with a fur-lined overcoat or a classic puffer. Even better, Asos has slashed the price of this jumper by an enticing £51 off.

Ray-Ban Jack round hex sunglasses in gold and brown: Was £156, now £62.40, Asos.com

(Asos)

There are huge discounts to be had on iconic sunglasses brand Ray-Ban in the Asos sale. Our top pick is this pair of timeless and effortlessly cool specs, which feature rounded-hexagon-style frames bound to suit any face shape. Serve some serious shade with a smug 60 per cent off.

Tommy Jeans bold stripe shirt, black: Was £80, now £40, Asos.com

(Asos)

This bold print will definitely help you stand out this season, especially when paired with a bold 50 per cent off. This shirt in Tommy Hilfiger’s iconic colours is 100 per cent cotton in a relaxed fit and will likely become your new go-to.

Polo Ralph Lauren summit scruff II mule slipper, tan and cream: Was £70, now £24, Asos.com

(Asos)

Even luxury brands such as Ralph Lauren are being hugely discounted in Asos’s mammoth sale. For example, these cosy yet classy slippers from the brand now have a whopping 65 per cent off. The classic faux-suede upper and faux-fur trim make for an enticing combo with timeless appeal.

Topshop knitted fluffy roll neck jumper: Was £42, now £25.20, Asos.com

(Asos)

Just looking at this jumper makes us feel warm and cosy. With a fluffy knit and flattering oat colour, this will become your winter go-to for all your festive outings and more. Even better, this chic, relaxed style now has 40 per cent off – how can we refuse?

Does Asos have Black Friday 2023 deals?

The Asos Black Friday sale offically kicked off on Friday 24 November, with deals dropping throughout the weekend. The fashion giant’s sale will end on Cyber Monday (27 November). In the run-up to the main event, the retailer launched a pre-Black Friday sale warm-up, with up to 70 per cent off.

According to Asos, we can expect “massive discounts” from all 850 brands on the site during Black Friday.

What were the best Asos Black Friday deals last year?

In 2022, there was up to 80 per cent off almost everything at Asos. From winter coats and party dresses to jumpers and boots, we shopped stellar savings from the likes of Topshop, Asos Design, Mango, Collusion, Levi’s and more.

It was the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe at a fraction of the cost – think £8 jeans, £20 trainers, £30 boots and £10 knits. Asos’s beauty deals were similarly impressive, with everything from ghd and Sol de Janeiro gift sets to Dr Jart+ formulas and Olaplex shampoo reduced.

