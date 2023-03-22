The best laptop deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has just announced its big Spring Sale event, bringing discounts to everything from laptops, speakers and smart home tech to furniture, fashion and beauty products.

While Amazon hasn’t made as big a fuss as it does about its main Prime Day event – which is still due in summer – the Spring Sale will see tens of thousands of tech products reduced in price from Monday 27 March to Wednesday 29 March. And, unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t need to be a Prime member to access the deals.

As always, laptops are set to a hot ticket in the Amazon Spring Sale. We’re expecting to see offers on devices from top brands such as Acer, Asus and Lenovo, so, if you’re in the market for a new laptop, this might be your opportunity to pick up one of the best laptops of 2023 on the cheap.

To help you make the most of the Amazon Spring Sale, your dedicated team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to guide you through the offers and bring you the genuine deals on a platter, so you can be sure you’re getting a decent discount rather than a dud. Check back in with us as the Spring Sale approaches, to catch the best deals as they appear.

Read more: When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK?

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

Amazon’s Spring Sale starts at 6pm on Monday 27 March and finishes at midnight on Wednesday 29 March.

Spanning three days, the event is longer than Amazon’s annual 48-hour Prime Day sale. The official dates for Prime Day 2023 haven’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to fall in mid-July.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale is a three-day shopping event that begins on 27 March and will see the retailer cut the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, Shark and Ninja.

It’s the first official spring sale Amazon has hosted, and joins Amazon Prime Day and the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in the online giant’s increasingly busy calendar of shopping events.

Read more: Amazon Spring Sale household essential deals to expect

Best laptop deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon is being coy about the specific deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale, but it has confirmed there will be up to 35 per cent off electronics.

There will also be up to a third off alcohol, while beauty and gaming products will get a 40 per cent discount. There’s 30 per cent discounts on sportswear, home entertainment and larger appliances from the likes of Samsung and Hisense.

From Apple iPads and iPhones to Shark cordless vacuums, ghd hair straighteners, Amazon’s own Echo Dot smart speakers and Nintendo Switch OLED bundles, if previous Prime Days are anything to go by, we’re predicting mega price drops on big-ticket products during the Spring Sale.

The best deals from last year’s Amazon Prime Day

To get a sense of what to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale, it’s worth taking a look at some of the laptops we saw discounted in last year’s Amazon Prime Day sale, and how they’re priced today.

(Asus)

The ZenBook Duo is one of the most peculiar laptops we’ve tested, and takes the MacBook Pro touchbar concept to the extreme. Last year it came down to £899, but you can get it for less than £800 today (Amazon.co.uk).

On top of the keyboard is a touchscreen running the length of the device, which is home to secondary controls for any applications you’re running on the main screen. The floating touchscreen display can also be used with the included stylus for taking notes and signing documents. Aside from the unique design, the ZenBook Duo is otherwise a well-specced laptop powered by an 11th-generation Core i5 processor and running on 16GB of RAM. We named it one of the best Asus laptops you can buy.

(Acer)

The Acer Swift 3 features in our round-up of the best laptops for students, and came down to just £479 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That exact model is currently out of stock, but the more powerful Ryzen 7 configuration is still available at Amazon. Our tester described it as “packing in all of the features you might need in a Windows 11 laptop. Weighing just 1.2kg and measuring 16mm thin, it’s straightforward to pop in to and out of a bag when you’re working on the go.”

